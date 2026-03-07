International Women's Day: Mountaineering Is Both Meditation And Knowledge For Mountain Girl Of Chandannagar
Having made an unsuccessful attempt this year, Piyali Basak wants to be the first female mountaineer in the world to scale Makalu peak in winter
Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Chandannagar: Overcoming various challenges, including those of patriarchy, Piyali Basak of Chandannagar has established herself as the ‘Mountain Girl’ having conquered six of the world's prominent mountain peaks. She has scaled some of the peaks without oxygen. For her, climbing mountains is both meditation and knowledge. This 36-year-old Bengali girl has been actively working on environmental issues since graduating from a mountaineering academy.
She told ETV Bharat that she has loved mountains since childhood. “I used to go to the mountains holding my father and mother's hand. The addiction to climbing mountains again with renewed enthusiasm is extra oxygen for me. My parents were the main source of encouragement for me,” she said while pointing out that despite all her efforts, she could not save her parents.
Though depressed by losing her parents, it was the adventure of mountain climbing that drove her on. “Finding a new path in the unknown is also a different feeling. There is no oxygen at the top of the mountain, you have to keep going amidst all the adversities. The mountain teaches you to make new decisions every moment and your morale increases,” she said.
Stating that there is no victory and defeat like other sports in mountaineering, she said that a moment's mistake means death. “If you are not a good person, you cannot make the right decision in the face of death. The struggle I have been through since childhood has taught me to make decisions. Creativity is needed in everything, be it dancing, singing, drawing or politics,” she said.
Piyali conquered Makalu peak in the summer of 2023. She related that even the first Mount Everest conqueror Tenzin Norgay considered the Makalu expedition to be the most difficult. “Despite this, I conquered Makalu in 2023. It is the fifth highest peak in the world,” she said while pointing out that conquering the peak in winter is very difficult when the temperature at the base camp was the same as that at the peak and the winds are strong and icy cold.
Despite this, she attempted unsuccessfully to scale the Makalu peak recently in the winter of 2026. An accident forced her to return from Camp-3.
“I was climbing the mountain despite the minus 50 degree Celsius and 140 kmph winds in the hard snow. Our team included Nepal's Phurba Ongel Sherpa and Iran's Abul Fazal Gojali who had experience in climbing multiple mountains including Everest. Despite all the adversity, they completed the summit but while descending, they fell 3,000 feet and have not been found,” she said.
But her resolve is intact and she intends to make another try at conquering this peak in the winter. “I want to conquer Makalu in winter and become the first female mountaineer in the world to do so,” she said.
She related that since there are no spectators of mountaineering, sponsorships are difficult to get. She also underlined that the absence of big industries or companies in Chandannagar makes it all the more difficult.
Disclosing that she has faced patriarchy in her pursuits, Piyali shared, “Those in high positions in mountaineering think that being a girl, I am surpassing everyone. There is no man in India who has climbed mountains like me. The only men to have undertaken the winter Makalu expedition were two climbers from Russia and Italy. Even then, the situation was not as difficult as mine.”
She claimed that those dominating the mountaineering are becoming obstacles in her getting sponsorship. “They are not allowing any publicity. My mountaineering is a matter of pride for the state and the country. My fight will continue. I do not get any help from the political leaders. Still, I am trying to generate interest among students in mountaineering,” she added.
Piyali claims that she has taken loans and even mortgaged her house to pursue her mountaineering. “I have a government job but all the money from there goes to repay the loans. This house is all I have,” she said while adding that mountaineering can be done only if one gives everything for the mountains.
For Piyali, mountains are her joy, love and affection. “I love the mountains so much that when I come to the plains, I get sick. When I am in the mountains, I am healthy and well,” she said. She is presently looking for funding to continue with her pursuits.
She said the present mountaineering clubs in her state, including Chandannagar, have limited workspace. “Mountaineering doesn't have the same sponsorship or support as cricket. So mountaineering lags behind,” she said.
Talking about the health of the mountains, she called for a cleaning expedition. But even for that funding is required.
