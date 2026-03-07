ETV Bharat / offbeat

International Women's Day: Mountaineering Is Both Meditation And Knowledge For Mountain Girl Of Chandannagar

Chandannagar: Overcoming various challenges, including those of patriarchy, Piyali Basak of Chandannagar has established herself as the ‘Mountain Girl’ having conquered six of the world's prominent mountain peaks. She has scaled some of the peaks without oxygen. For her, climbing mountains is both meditation and knowledge. This 36-year-old Bengali girl has been actively working on environmental issues since graduating from a mountaineering academy.

She told ETV Bharat that she has loved mountains since childhood. “I used to go to the mountains holding my father and mother's hand. The addiction to climbing mountains again with renewed enthusiasm is extra oxygen for me. My parents were the main source of encouragement for me,” she said while pointing out that despite all her efforts, she could not save her parents.

Though depressed by losing her parents, it was the adventure of mountain climbing that drove her on. “Finding a new path in the unknown is also a different feeling. There is no oxygen at the top of the mountain, you have to keep going amidst all the adversities. The mountain teaches you to make new decisions every moment and your morale increases,” she said.

Stating that there is no victory and defeat like other sports in mountaineering, she said that a moment's mistake means death. “If you are not a good person, you cannot make the right decision in the face of death. The struggle I have been through since childhood has taught me to make decisions. Creativity is needed in everything, be it dancing, singing, drawing or politics,” she said.

Piyali Basak

Piyali conquered Makalu peak in the summer of 2023. She related that even the first Mount Everest conqueror Tenzin Norgay considered the Makalu expedition to be the most difficult. “Despite this, I conquered Makalu in 2023. It is the fifth highest peak in the world,” she said while pointing out that conquering the peak in winter is very difficult when the temperature at the base camp was the same as that at the peak and the winds are strong and icy cold.

Despite this, she attempted unsuccessfully to scale the Makalu peak recently in the winter of 2026. An accident forced her to return from Camp-3.

“I was climbing the mountain despite the minus 50 degree Celsius and 140 kmph winds in the hard snow. Our team included Nepal's Phurba Ongel Sherpa and Iran's Abul Fazal Gojali who had experience in climbing multiple mountains including Everest. Despite all the adversity, they completed the summit but while descending, they fell 3,000 feet and have not been found,” she said.