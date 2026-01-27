ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mothers In Kerala's Village Of Twins Unable To Breastfeed Infants, Needs Special Policy: AIIMS Bhopal Study

Bhopal: Kodinhi, a village in Kerala's Malappuram district, is known worldwide for its exceptionally high rate of twin births. Ever since this Village of Twins came into the national spotlight, it even launched an annual festival to celebrate its specialty.

But now, the village is also associated with a serious maternal health challenge. Research conducted by AIIMS Bhopal has revealed that due to the high number of twin births, most mothers in the village are unable to exclusively breastfeed their children for the first six months.

A Heavy Burden On Mothers

The doctors from AIIMS Bhopal who conducted the research explained that Kodinhi village is home to approximately 2,000 families, where more than 550 sets of twins have been born so far. Twins of all ages, from newborns to 65-year-olds, can be easily found in this village. Even one school in the village has nearly 80 sets of twins. This village has been a center of attraction for scientists and researchers for years.

This study, conducted by Dr Geeta Bhardwaj, Assistant Professor at AIIMS Bhopal, revealed that only 4 per cent of mothers in the village are able to exclusively breastfeed their children over their first six months. Dr M V Smita from AIIMS Bhubaneswar was a co-researcher in this study.