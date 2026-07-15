ETV Bharat / offbeat

Morigaon Typist Refuses To Go 'Smart' And Remains Wedded To His Typewriter

Morigaon: At a time when the latest gadgets keep finding their way into the homes and offices, there remain a few people who are still loyal to the old devices. One such person is Motiur Rahman, who decided not to go 'smart' while sticking to the humble typewriter.

It was in the early 1980's that Rahman started his professional journey in the premises of the Morigaon District Courts with a typewriter as his companion. He used to work as a typist for court matters while sitting under a tree in the court premises with the hopes of a better future.

His journey of life has continued over all these decades with various ups and downs. While both the society and the lifestyle have changed over all these years, with computers and other devices replacing typewriters, Rahman still continues to work on his typewriter. He has been a lone typist working for both the lawyers and their clients all these years, and continues to perform his duties in the same way with the same zeal.

Although many offices and computer centres have sprung up in the vicinity, his clientele remains loyal to him and ensures his livelihood. The reason behind this is the dedication of Rahman.

Many lawyers and their clients continue to come to Rahman for court-related drafting because of his rich experience of more than four decades. They continue to prefer a typewritten document over a computer print.