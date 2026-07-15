Morigaon Typist Refuses To Go 'Smart' And Remains Wedded To His Typewriter
Many lawyers and their clients continue to come to Motiur Rahman for court-related drafting because they prefer typewritten papers and acknowledge his experience.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Morigaon: At a time when the latest gadgets keep finding their way into the homes and offices, there remain a few people who are still loyal to the old devices. One such person is Motiur Rahman, who decided not to go 'smart' while sticking to the humble typewriter.
It was in the early 1980's that Rahman started his professional journey in the premises of the Morigaon District Courts with a typewriter as his companion. He used to work as a typist for court matters while sitting under a tree in the court premises with the hopes of a better future.
His journey of life has continued over all these decades with various ups and downs. While both the society and the lifestyle have changed over all these years, with computers and other devices replacing typewriters, Rahman still continues to work on his typewriter. He has been a lone typist working for both the lawyers and their clients all these years, and continues to perform his duties in the same way with the same zeal.
Although many offices and computer centres have sprung up in the vicinity, his clientele remains loyal to him and ensures his livelihood. The reason behind this is the dedication of Rahman.
Many lawyers and their clients continue to come to Rahman for court-related drafting because of his rich experience of more than four decades. They continue to prefer a typewritten document over a computer print.
Rahman told ETV Bharat, “Over the years, many people suggested that I learn computer typing and composition, but my love for this typewriter keeps me in the same place. I love my work and this device.”
The typewriter has supported his income throughout his professional journey and continues to do so. Rahman has been coming to the court premises accompanied by his typewriter for more than 45 years.
The typewriter carries a lot of nostalgic value for both Rahman and those who have witnessed him work all these years. Despite the challenges of maintaining the old device and finding ribbons for it, Rahman continues to be wedded to his companion.
First introduced commercially in 1874, the typewriters revolutionised professional communications and office productivity across the world for more than a century till they were replaced by computers. They were gradually phased out of the mainstream commercial offices. However, they continue to retain their antique value and are also highly sought-after artifacts for creative writing, vintage collecting and aesthetic decor.
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