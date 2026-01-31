ETV Bharat / offbeat

Montreal Studio Rises From Dark Basement Office To 'Stranger Things'

Montreal: The visual effects studio that worked on the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things" was born 20 years ago in a dim basement in Old Montreal. "Over time, it grew. We've seen really strong growth through the years," Ara Khanikian, who supervises visual effects at Rodeo FX, told AFP at the studio's current home, a modern office with elegant wood paneling.

But it all "really started in the basement of the building next door," he said with a grin. Though still headquartered in the Canadian city far from the action in Hollywood, Rodeo FX now has offices in Los Angeles, Paris and Toronto -- establishing itself as a force in an industry dominated by studios tied to behemoths like Disney and Warner Bros.

The studio's list of past projects includes major hits, including titles from Tom Cruise's "Mission Impossible" franchise. But "Stranger Things," the science fiction and horror series that has shattered streaming records since it debuted in 2016, is a highlight. Rodeo FX worked on seasons four and five of the Netflix show that follows a group of teenagers in small town America as they take on supernatural creatures and a parallel universe.

Montreal Studio Rises From Dark Basement Office To 'Stranger Things' (Rodeo FX/AFP)

Philip Harris-Genois, a 3D modeler at Rodeo FX, worked tirelessly for a year to perfect Demogorgon, the monster whose petaled face opens to reveal rows of menacing teeth. Harris-Genois said part of his job was to make the beast "even more imposing."

Demonstrating the work, he added a scar to its chest with a deft mouse click. Shaping Demogorgon, detail by detail, was like "making a clay sculpture," he said. Harris-Genois said he took inspiration from a lion when creating Demogorgon's threatening posture -- toes perched, ready to pounce

'A lot of love'