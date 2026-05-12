ETV Bharat / offbeat

Monitor Lizard Rescued By Snake Helpline After Getting Head Stuck Inside Plastic Bottle In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: It was nothing less than a miracle in the garb of a rescue mission to save a monitor lizard. A discarded plastic bottle turned into a life-threatening trap for the helpless lizard in Bhubaneswar’s Tamando area, before a timely rescue saved the reptile from a near possible death by being run over by a vehicle or maybe killed by panicked people.

Residents of an apartment first noticed strange rattling sounds near flower pots around 10 am on Tuesday. They tried going to the source of the sound when they found a large monitor lizard with its entire head stuck inside a transparent plastic bottle close to some pots. Since the animal was not able to see properly and panicked by human movement, it kept running frantically from one corner to another.

Rescue mission of the monitor lizard (ETV Bharat)

Some residents attempted to remove the bottle with the help of sticks, but failed. They then contacted Snake Helpline which has a strong network of rescuers across Odisha led by its General secretary Shubhendu Mallik. He personally took the initiative to save the lizard and went with his team to the place. Tactfully and with utmost care his team removed the bottle from the reptile’s head.