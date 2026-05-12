Monitor Lizard Rescued By Snake Helpline After Getting Head Stuck Inside Plastic Bottle In Bhubaneswar
A discarded pickle bottle became a deadly trap for a monitor lizard, until alert residents and wildlife rescuers intervened in time, reports Bhawani Sankar Das.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: It was nothing less than a miracle in the garb of a rescue mission to save a monitor lizard. A discarded plastic bottle turned into a life-threatening trap for the helpless lizard in Bhubaneswar’s Tamando area, before a timely rescue saved the reptile from a near possible death by being run over by a vehicle or maybe killed by panicked people.
Residents of an apartment first noticed strange rattling sounds near flower pots around 10 am on Tuesday. They tried going to the source of the sound when they found a large monitor lizard with its entire head stuck inside a transparent plastic bottle close to some pots. Since the animal was not able to see properly and panicked by human movement, it kept running frantically from one corner to another.
Some residents attempted to remove the bottle with the help of sticks, but failed. They then contacted Snake Helpline which has a strong network of rescuers across Odisha led by its General secretary Shubhendu Mallik. He personally took the initiative to save the lizard and went with his team to the place. Tactfully and with utmost care his team removed the bottle from the reptile’s head.
According to Shubhendu, the container seemed like a discarded pickle bottle. "It smelt like one. Fortunately, the monitor lizard had not suffered any visible injuries during the ordeal. We safely released it into nearby bushes beyond the apartment boundary wall and it immediately disappeared into the greenery within seconds," said the expert.
The incident also warranted creating awareness among residents of housing areas and Shubhendu spoke to the residents on how to protect these lizards which are non-venomous reptiles and should not be harmed out of fear.
“These creatures are safe, they would not harm people. We rushed to save the animal but for us it is worrying to see how plastic bottles are turning into death traps for poor animals,” Shubhendu said, adding that such problems arise because of careless waste disposal practices.
“We are failing in proper waste management. Plastic containers, tin cans and similar waste should never be thrown into natural surroundings. Such discarded objects become deadly traps for domestic and wild animals alike,” he added.
Appreciating the residents for calling their team to rescue instead of resorting to violence, the wildlife rescuer who has been leading hundreds of rescue missions in the state, called for more awareness about animals and also urged people not to dispose of waste bottles at will.
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