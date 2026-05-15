ETV Bharat / offbeat

Madhya Pradesh: Meet Jyoti Tiwari, Who Stopped Over 500 Child Marriages In Bundelkhand

Sagar: In Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand, child marriage is a norm rather than a social evil, as people often seek to discharge their parental responsibilities by marrying off their daughters at a young age. As a result, many underage girls are married off early and they endure various forms of physical and mental suffering throughout their lives.

Now, thanks to the efforts of Jyoti Tiwari, a woman head constable in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, more than 550 girls have been saved from becoming child brides, many of whom are now pursuing their education to build a better future.

The state government had enacted a legislation to prevent child marriage years ago, and various efforts—from awareness campaigns to initiatives at the police and administrative levels—are undertaken to ensure compliance with the law. In line with these efforts, a joint team comprising the police and the department of Women and Child Development works to prevent child marriages in districts.

How A Head Constable Began Her Mission

In 2018, head constable Jyoti Tiwari, who was posted with the Special Juvenile Unit of the Sagar Police since 2016, was entrusted with the responsibility of preventing child marriages.

Initially, she faced difficulties due to lack of information and limited resources. However, she developed her own information-gathering network and gradually, reports regarding child marriages began to pour in from rural areas.

With the assistance of her specialized team and local police stations, she intensified her efforts to prevent child marriages. Over time, the impact of her work became evident across the district, and Jyoti Tiwari came to be known as "the madam who stops child marriages."

"When I took on the responsibility of preventing child marriages in 2018, I faced fierce resistance during the very first wedding I attempted to stop," she said.

"I received information that a minor girl had been bought from Odisha, and was being forcibly married off to a middle-aged man. When I arrived in that village, I was met with intense opposition. A large crowd of villagers gathered, and the girl was hidden away. The commotion in the village continued for nearly six hours. The locals surrounded us and created numerous obstacles to prevent us from meeting the girl," she said.

"Eventually, our team managed to locate the girl. The moment she saw us, the girl clung to us, weeping, and pleaded, 'I do not want to get married,'" she said. "As we began to take the girl away with us, the villagers surrounded us once again. It was only after a police force arrived from the nearest station that we were finally able to take the child to safety," she said.