ETV Bharat / offbeat

Modi Makhana: How A Young Entrepreneur Built Rs 10 Crore Business From Katihar

Katihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often described makhana as a superfood and said he eats it on most days of the year for its health benefits. That growing recognition is now helping Bihar entrepreneurs take the traditional crop to markets in India and abroad.

Among them is 28-year-old Gulfaraz from Katihar, who has built a makhana business with an annual turnover of about Rs 10 crore. His brand, Modi Makhana , sells in 22 states and is exported to more than 10 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Oman.

Readying Product For The Market (ETV Bharat)

Gulfaraz started National Makhana Industry in 2019 from a small thatched shed near his home in Charkhi village. Today, the unit processes around 300 tonnes of raw makhana every month.

“My dream was to take makhana to the global level. Katihar ranks first in the world in makhana production. There were immense export possibilities here, but direct export was not possible. I accepted the challenge and today I am directly exporting makhana from here,” he told ETV Bharat.

Humble beginnings

Gulfaraz was born in 1998 in Chadki village in Manihari block. His father, Mohammad Suleiman, worked as a mason. The family shifted to Charkhi village in Kodha block in 2016 after erosion along the Ganga affected their home.

Gulfaraz completed B.Tech from Darbhanga Engineering College in 2019. During college, he attended a seminar on start-ups, which drew him towards entrepreneurship.

Packaged Makhana (ETV Bharat)

His family initially opposed the business plan. His application for a loan under a Bihar government start-up scheme was also rejected. Gulfaraz then borrowed money from his father and uncle and took Rs 2 lakh from a moneylender at 3 per cent interest.

With that money, he built a small warehouse beside his house, bought a makhana-cleaning huller for Rs 70,000 and began operations with 90 sacks of makhana.

Packaging the product (ETV Bharat)

Building the brand

Gulfaraz focused on cleaning, grading, packaging and flavour development. His brand gradually gained customers across the country and later abroad.

The company has licences and certifications from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

Gulfaraz said the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Enterprises Upgradation Scheme and the District Industries Centre in Katihar supported the unit’s growth.