Modi Makhana: How A Young Entrepreneur Built Rs 10 Crore Business From Katihar
Having started his enterprise from a thatched warehouse, Gulfaraz is now exporting his produce to more than 10 countries, reports Manish Kumar Thakur.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Katihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often described makhana as a superfood and said he eats it on most days of the year for its health benefits. That growing recognition is now helping Bihar entrepreneurs take the traditional crop to markets in India and abroad.
Among them is 28-year-old Gulfaraz from Katihar, who has built a makhana business with an annual turnover of about Rs 10 crore. His brand, Modi Makhana, sells in 22 states and is exported to more than 10 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Oman.
Gulfaraz started National Makhana Industry in 2019 from a small thatched shed near his home in Charkhi village. Today, the unit processes around 300 tonnes of raw makhana every month.
“My dream was to take makhana to the global level. Katihar ranks first in the world in makhana production. There were immense export possibilities here, but direct export was not possible. I accepted the challenge and today I am directly exporting makhana from here,” he told ETV Bharat.
Humble beginnings
Gulfaraz was born in 1998 in Chadki village in Manihari block. His father, Mohammad Suleiman, worked as a mason. The family shifted to Charkhi village in Kodha block in 2016 after erosion along the Ganga affected their home.
Gulfaraz completed B.Tech from Darbhanga Engineering College in 2019. During college, he attended a seminar on start-ups, which drew him towards entrepreneurship.
His family initially opposed the business plan. His application for a loan under a Bihar government start-up scheme was also rejected. Gulfaraz then borrowed money from his father and uncle and took Rs 2 lakh from a moneylender at 3 per cent interest.
With that money, he built a small warehouse beside his house, bought a makhana-cleaning huller for Rs 70,000 and began operations with 90 sacks of makhana.
Building the brand
Gulfaraz focused on cleaning, grading, packaging and flavour development. His brand gradually gained customers across the country and later abroad.
The company has licences and certifications from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.
Gulfaraz said the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Enterprises Upgradation Scheme and the District Industries Centre in Katihar supported the unit’s growth.
The firm buys makhana directly from about 1,000 farmers in Katihar, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Darbhanga and Madhubani. By removing middlemen, it says farmers receive better and more competitive prices.
Jobs in the village
The unit employs about 35 people in production and marketing. Along with salaries, workers receive social security cover and health benefits.
Ijaz Alam, who has worked there for over six years, said working close to home had made life easier. “I am proud that the makhana I produce is being exported,” he said.
Another employee, Ehtesham, said he had not worked before joining the unit. “I’m enjoying working from home,” he said.
Flavours for foreign markets
The company develops flavours for different countries. These include White Cheddar for the United States, and Sweet Thai Chili and Mala for other markets. Its team also participates in exhibitions abroad to promote the products.
Gulfaraz said export logistics was the biggest challenge in the early days. He said the Dak Niryat Kendra, a Government of India export facilitation centre, helped resolve it.
He now offers white-label services to other entrepreneurs, helping them with custom packaging, flavour development and research. His goal is to strengthen the supply chain from farms to global markets.
Makhana, or fox nut, is made from the seeds of an aquatic lotus plant. Farmers harvest the seeds from ponds, after which the produce is cleaned, washed, dried, fried and stored.
Bihar is India’s largest makhana-producing state and accounts for most of the country’s output. Katihar is one of its major producing districts, and makhana has been identified as a One District One Product for the district under the PMFME scheme.
Also Read:
Bihar Exports 18 Tonnes Of Superfood Makhana To Australia; Last Week It Had Exported 7 Tonnes To Canada
PM Modi: "I Eat Makhana 300 Days A Year," Calls It Bihar’s Superfood, Pushes For Global Reach