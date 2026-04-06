'Mobil Stove': Amid LPG Shortage Rumours Odisha Man Develops Cooking Alternative That Uses Rs 15 Engine Oil
Gobinda Chandra Panda reports on how a stove using discarded engine oil is offering low-cost cooking option, though questions around emissions and safety remain unanswered.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Khordha: Amid rumours of LPG cylinder shortage and rising costs, a local welder in Odisha has drawn attention for developing a low-cost alternative stove that runs on used engine oil. The innovation, built from readily available materials, is being tried and tested by households as a substitute during periods when cylinders do not reach them on time.
The innovator Bhaskar Chandra Pradhan, a resident of Gediapalli village in Khordha district, designed the 'mobil stove,' that uses burnt engine oil as fuel. The development comes as a relief when households and small food businesses are allegedly facing irregular LPG supply and higher prices.
A welding mechanic, Bhaskar built the stove when he started exploring alternatives after facing difficulties in accessing cooking gas for his work. He turned to online videos for suggestions and remedies and tried experimenting with available resources. Using an iron container, he fabricated a burner system and created a jet-style stove that produces a steady flame for cooking.
Explaining the expenses part, Bhaskar says, "The stove can operate on used engine oil costing around Rs 10 - Rs 15 per litre, allowing a family of five to cook for up to two days at minimal expense. The flame is similar to that of an LPG stove and it is practically as easy for routine kitchen use."
The stove, priced Rs 3,000, is now drawing interest from nearby areas. Bhaskar says he is receiving requests for both household units and larger versions suited for bulk cooking. The model is being positioned as a cost-effective option, especially for those struggling with fuel access.
Beyond affordability, what makes Bhaskar happy about the innovation is the reuse of waste materials. "Used engine oil is often discarded after servicing vehicles. So we are reepurposing that as fuel in this system," he argues.
However, experts generally caution that burning such oil may involve emissions and should be assessed for safety and environmental impact before wider adoption.
For Bhaskar, the innovation is also shaped by personal experience. He lost a family member in a gas cylinder explosion, an incident that made him rethink a safer alternative. Since then, he has been refining the design and promoting its use locally. “I learned the basic idea online and built it myself. Now people are using it. If required, I can make larger stoves as well,” he said.
Residents in the area say the effort reflects practical problem-solving at the local level. Mihir Ranjan Mohapatra, a localite, said that despite limited formal education, Bhaskar managed to develop a working solution. "Many are trying it in their homes but it needs to have a go ahead from technical experts and good trial options," he warned.
Even when fuel costs and supply concerns continue to affect households, such innovations are being seen as stop-gap arrangements though their long-term viability will depend on safety standards and environmental assessment.
Also Read: