ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Mobil Stove': Amid LPG Shortage Rumours Odisha Man Develops Cooking Alternative That Uses Rs 15 Engine Oil

Khordha: Amid rumours of LPG cylinder shortage and rising costs, a local welder in Odisha has drawn attention for developing a low-cost alternative stove that runs on used engine oil. The innovation, built from readily available materials, is being tried and tested by households as a substitute during periods when cylinders do not reach them on time.

The innovator Bhaskar Chandra Pradhan, a resident of Gediapalli village in Khordha district, designed the 'mobil stove,' that uses burnt engine oil as fuel. The development comes as a relief when households and small food businesses are allegedly facing irregular LPG supply and higher prices.

A welding mechanic, Bhaskar built the stove when he started exploring alternatives after facing difficulties in accessing cooking gas for his work. He turned to online videos for suggestions and remedies and tried experimenting with available resources. Using an iron container, he fabricated a burner system and created a jet-style stove that produces a steady flame for cooking.

Explaining the expenses part, Bhaskar says, "The stove can operate on used engine oil costing around Rs 10 - Rs 15 per litre, allowing a family of five to cook for up to two days at minimal expense. The flame is similar to that of an LPG stove and it is practically as easy for routine kitchen use."

The stove, priced Rs 3,000, is now drawing interest from nearby areas. Bhaskar says he is receiving requests for both household units and larger versions suited for bulk cooking. The model is being positioned as a cost-effective option, especially for those struggling with fuel access.