Mithila’s 700-Year-Old 'Panji Pratha', Once Backbone Of Marriages, Now In The Throes Of Extinction In Bihar

By Varun Thakur

Darbhanga (Bihar): In Bihar's Mithila region, marriage has never been about the union of two persons, rather it has been a carefully verified alliance of lineages. For over 700 years, an ancient genealogical tradition known as the 'Panji' or Register system ensured that marriages followed strict ancestral rules so that both social order and genetic health are protected. But today, this system though defines Mithila’s identity, is slowly fading as modern lifestyles, migration and digital matchmaking have gained prominence in the present day marriages.

The Panji system, prevalent among Maithil Brahmins and Karna Kayasthas, is one of the oldest documented genealogical traditions in India. It was formally put to practice during the reign of King Harisingh Dev of the Karnat dynasty in the 14th century.

Under this system, specialised scholars known as Registrars maintain handwritten records of family lineages, gotra (clan) and marital history, which are mostly written in Maithili and Sanskrit on palm leaves or old paper and trace ancestry across centuries.

Before a marriage is finalised, the registrar carefully examines the genealogy of both families, verifying every aspect in the last seven generations of the groom and five generations of the bride, to ensure that blood relation did not exist earlier.

“If no ancestral connection is found in both the families, we issue a certificate called ‘Siddhanta,’ which grants social recognition to the marriage,” says Arvind Malik, a registrar who has been preserving centuries-old records.

Though considered a part of the religious belief and custom, the Panji system is deeply rooted in scientific understanding of genetics. Avoiding marriage within the same lineage reduces the risk of inbreeding. Otherwise there are risks of genetic disorders, weakened immunity and developmental problems in children.

"When we ensure marriages between unrelated lineages, the system promotes genetic diversity and healthier future generations," he adds.