Mithila’s 700-Year-Old 'Panji Pratha', Once Backbone Of Marriages, Now In The Throes Of Extinction In Bihar
Registrars verify seven generations of the groom and five of the bride before issuing 'Siddhanta,' the certificate that grants traditional and social approval for marriage.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
By Varun Thakur
Darbhanga (Bihar): In Bihar's Mithila region, marriage has never been about the union of two persons, rather it has been a carefully verified alliance of lineages. For over 700 years, an ancient genealogical tradition known as the 'Panji' or Register system ensured that marriages followed strict ancestral rules so that both social order and genetic health are protected. But today, this system though defines Mithila’s identity, is slowly fading as modern lifestyles, migration and digital matchmaking have gained prominence in the present day marriages.
The Panji system, prevalent among Maithil Brahmins and Karna Kayasthas, is one of the oldest documented genealogical traditions in India. It was formally put to practice during the reign of King Harisingh Dev of the Karnat dynasty in the 14th century.
Under this system, specialised scholars known as Registrars maintain handwritten records of family lineages, gotra (clan) and marital history, which are mostly written in Maithili and Sanskrit on palm leaves or old paper and trace ancestry across centuries.
Before a marriage is finalised, the registrar carefully examines the genealogy of both families, verifying every aspect in the last seven generations of the groom and five generations of the bride, to ensure that blood relation did not exist earlier.
“If no ancestral connection is found in both the families, we issue a certificate called ‘Siddhanta,’ which grants social recognition to the marriage,” says Arvind Malik, a registrar who has been preserving centuries-old records.
Though considered a part of the religious belief and custom, the Panji system is deeply rooted in scientific understanding of genetics. Avoiding marriage within the same lineage reduces the risk of inbreeding. Otherwise there are risks of genetic disorders, weakened immunity and developmental problems in children.
"When we ensure marriages between unrelated lineages, the system promotes genetic diversity and healthier future generations," he adds.
This blend of tradition and science made the Panji system a reliable matrimonial safeguard for centuries.
One of the most important centres of this tradition is Saurath village in Madhubani district, home to the famous Saurath Sabha Gachi. Here, families traditionally gather in large assemblies where registrars matched genealogies and authorised marriages. It is in these gatherings, the registrar documents the lineage of both families and formally approves the alliance through the Siddhanta certificate.
For generations, these assemblies have been serving as the foundation of Mithila’s matrimonial system. Registrars here are more than record keepers, they are considered custodians of cultural identity. They preserve centuries-old genealogical records that connect present generations with their ancestors.
Their registers contain detailed information about family trees, origin of villages, affiliations to clans and marital alliances. “These records trace their roots to nearly 700 years back. But the younger generation does not believe this and neither show any interest to maintain the tradition,” he adds.
Experts in the tradition of making 'panji' matches feel the profession offers little financial stability so many younger family members choose modern careers instead.
Despite its historical importance, the Panji system is now in the throes of extinction. Several factors have contributed to its weakening like migration of families to metro cities and abroad, growing acceptance of inter-caste and self-choice marriages, rise of matrimonial websites and social media platforms, lack of financial support for registrars and declining interest among younger generations to continue an age-old tradition.
According to registrars, nearly 20 percent of marriages today occur outside traditional genealogical verification. Modern matchmaking platforms now prioritise education, career and personal compatibility. On the other hand, ancestral lineage is given least or no importance.
Another major concern is the preservation of genealogical records themselves. Many are still stored on fragile palm leaves and ageing paper, vulnerable to damage from moisture, insects and wear and tear. In the absence of digitisation and archival preservation, centuries of ancestral history are under the threat of getting lost forever. Experts say there is an urgent need to digitise these records to safeguard Mithila’s cultural heritage.
However, a few local residents continue to value the Panji system. Pawan Kumar Chaudhary, a resident of Mithila, says his family still follows the tradition. “We go to the registrar and verify genealogy before marriage. This system has guided our family for generations and we will continue to follow this,” he states.
Some also believe the system represents not just a marriage process but a cultural identity passed down through centuries.
While the digital age has brought convenience and freedom of choice, it has also distanced younger generations from ancestral traditions. The Panji system, once the most important part of marriage now faces an uncertain future. Yet, its scientific relevance, historical value and cultural significance remain undeniable.
It is time the 700-year-old tradition, one that safeguards both heritage and health, is preserved and modernised through digitisation and awareness, lest it may fade from the manuscripts and memories as well.
