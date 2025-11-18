Missing For 45 Years Himachal Pradesh Man Reunites With Family After Regaining Lost Memory
After 45 years, a Himachal man who vanished after a road accident returned home when another injury revived long-buried memories of his childhood village.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST
Sirmaur: In what seemed like a plot straight out of Bollywood potboiler, a man from Himachal missing since 1980 found his way home after a recent head injury that revived his lost memory. Like in films, where characters lose their memory after an accident, only to regain it years later and reunite with their family, this man too vanished 45 years ago after a traumatic accident and returned to his village after another recent head injury revived his memory.
The extraordinary story belongs to 62-year-old Rikhi Ram of Nadi village in the Sataun area of Sirmaur district. He disappeared in 1980 at the age of 16 after leaving home for work. His parents died without ever knowing what happened to him. But on November 15 when his siblings saw him standing before them after nearly half a century, they welcomed him with tears, garlands, and disbelief.
Rikhi Ram recalls what happened with him years ago. “In 1980, I went to Yamunanagar, Haryana, to look for work. I started working in a hotel. One day, while travelling to Ambala with a coworker, I met with a severe road accident and lost memory,” he says
A head injury wiped out his memory completely. With no communication channels at the time, his family in Nadi village could not trace him. His younger brother, Durga Ram, said, “We last heard he was in Yamunanagar. After that, there was no trace of him. Communication networks were not stronger then, not even a phone, so there was no way we could find him.”
With an erased memory of everything he knew, the Rikhi Ram was given a new name by his companion - Ravi Choudhary. Under this name, he began an entirely different life. He eventually moved to Mumbai, worked in Dadar, then secured a job in a college in Nanded. In 1994, he married Santoshi. The couple now has two daughters and a son.
For decades, Ravi Choudhary lived without a trace of his old self. But a few months ago, he met with another accident that changed everything. His head injuries triggered flashes of memories, mango trees, swings in Sataun, glimpses of a hill village. Everything about his childhood in village kept coming to him in dreams. “I kept dreaming of mango orchards and the village swings. Slowly, images of home returned,” he said adding that he disclosed all of it to his wife.
Determined to understand the haunting fragments, he sought help from a student at his college to search for Sataun and Nadi on Google.
The first lead came through the phone number of a café in Sataun, his first tangible link to home in 45 years. From there, he was connected to Rudra Prakash of Nadi village. Initially Rudra was suspicious thinking it to be a scam. But looking at Rikhi Ram's persistence, Rudra connected the dots and felt that there was truth in what he was claiming. Rudra connected him with MK Choubey, his elder brother-in-law, who finally confirmed his identity.
After the facts were verified, Rikhi Ram, now 'Ravi', returned to Nadi village with his wife and children on November 15. His brothers Durga Ram, Chandra Mohan, Chandramani, and sisters Kaushalya Devi, Kala Devi, and Sumitra Devi welcomed him with drums, garlands, and overwhelming emotion. Villagers gathered in large numbers to witness the moment.
Durga Ram said with trembling voice, “We never believed our brother was alive. Seeing him again feels like a rebirth.”
For Nadi village, it was a homecoming the village had never witnessed but for the family, Rikhi Ram's return was nothing but a miracle that arrived 45 years late, but just in time.
