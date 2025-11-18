ETV Bharat / offbeat

Missing For 45 Years Himachal Pradesh Man Reunites With Family After Regaining Lost Memory

Sirmaur: In what seemed like a plot straight out of Bollywood potboiler, a man from Himachal missing since 1980 found his way home after a recent head injury that revived his lost memory. Like in films, where characters lose their memory after an accident, only to regain it years later and reunite with their family, this man too vanished 45 years ago after a traumatic accident and returned to his village after another recent head injury revived his memory.

The extraordinary story belongs to 62-year-old Rikhi Ram of Nadi village in the Sataun area of Sirmaur district. He disappeared in 1980 at the age of 16 after leaving home for work. His parents died without ever knowing what happened to him. But on November 15 when his siblings saw him standing before them after nearly half a century, they welcomed him with tears, garlands, and disbelief.

Missing For 45 Years Himachal Man Reunites With Family After Regaining Lost Memory (ETV Bharat)

Rikhi Ram recalls what happened with him years ago. “In 1980, I went to Yamunanagar, Haryana, to look for work. I started working in a hotel. One day, while travelling to Ambala with a coworker, I met with a severe road accident and lost memory,” he says

A head injury wiped out his memory completely. With no communication channels at the time, his family in Nadi village could not trace him. His younger brother, Durga Ram, said, “We last heard he was in Yamunanagar. After that, there was no trace of him. Communication networks were not stronger then, not even a phone, so there was no way we could find him.”

With an erased memory of everything he knew, the Rikhi Ram was given a new name by his companion - Ravi Choudhary. Under this name, he began an entirely different life. He eventually moved to Mumbai, worked in Dadar, then secured a job in a college in Nanded. In 1994, he married Santoshi. The couple now has two daughters and a son.