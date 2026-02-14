ETV Bharat / offbeat

Missing For 22 Years, Madhya Pradesh Man Reunites With Family in Kashmir

From a life as a lost wanderer struggling with mental health to the emotional reunion with loved and cared-for family members, it displayed a powerful testament to the unwavering bonds of kinship. “We searched for him in big cities for years but found no trace. Then we gave up hope. But, when we heard he was alive, the happiness was beyond belief,” his brother-in-law told ETV Bharat in Srinagar.

Dinesh (name changed), a tailor, had suddenly disappeared from Bumira village in Rajgarh district in 2004, leaving behind his family, including a two-year-old son. The hope had long faded for the family as they couldn’t locate him despite years of searching, until a chance discovery in Kashmir brought this family back together.

Srinagar: After more than two decades of separation, a man from Madhya Pradesh has been reunited with his family in Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing jubilation for them.

He said that Dinesh was found wandering in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir, where he had been living for years and locals and police would provide him food and shelter.

When Dinesh began showing symptoms of a psychiatric illness, the Kupwara police, acting with compassion, involved the District Legal Services Authority and helped admit him to the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) in Srinagar in September last year. There, he received treatment, and the search for his family began.

“When he arrived, his mental state was poor, and he was not responding. After treatment, he improved and began sharing his name, his son’s name, and his home address, which helped us find his family,” said Dr Maria Zahoor, a psychiatrist at IMHANS.

Sajjad-ur-Rehman Butt, a psychiatric social worker, said the hospital authorities involved local police administration, who contacted the Madhya Pradesh police and village headman to confirm the man’s identity. “As soon as his family got the news about Dinesh’s whereabouts, they did not delay in coming to Srinagar,” Butt said.

IMHANS Srinagar doctors speaking to Madhya Pradesh missing man's family (ETV Bharat)

After completing legal formalities, the man was handed over to his brother-in-law and relatives in the presence of the village Sarpanch and sent home to Madhya Pradesh. “After leaving home, I lived in Jodhpur, Srinagar, and Kupwara. Kupwara police helped me for a year,” Dinesh recalled while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Today, after decades of separations and wandering, he said he was happy to return to his family and meet his son, who is the father of a girl now.