Missing A Meal Was Acceptable, But Not Education, Says Language Expert From Bihar Who Battled Poverty, Survived Naxal Violence
Sartaj Ahmad traces the journey of Rafiq Ur Rahman Khan who overcame tragedy and hardship to become a language teacher in Uzbekistan.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Gaya: By the age of six, Rafiq Ur Rahman Khan had seen it all. Fear, violence, and bloodshed ruined lives and affected people in Jolah Bigha, Bihar. The Naxals moved freely even during daylight. In 2000, his maternal grandfather, Raja Khan, was killed by Naxals while, on the same day, his father, Shafiq Ur Rahman Khan, was captured, tied up, and tortured by the rebels. The family was devastated.
Twenty-six years later, Rafiq, after immense hard work and struggle, was appointed a teacher by the Ministry of Education of Uzbekistan. The son of a farmer, Rafiq refused to give up on his dreams and is now helping shape language education thousands of miles away.
For the last eight months, he has been teaching languages to students there. But Rafiq says the journey was far from easy.
Recalling his struggles, Rafiq says his family belonged to a very modest economic background. “The atmosphere in the region was such that every morning people feared hearing news of another killing. Pursuing education and establishing oneself under such circumstances was nothing less than a challenge,” he says.
In the 2000s, Naxals had a stronghold over his ancestral village, Jolah Bigha, where they killed his maternal grandfather, Raja Khan. His father was taken away by the Naxals. “So, to prevent us from being waylaid, we were kept away from the village until the family shifted to Sildaha. Later, all three of us siblings were sent to Sherghati in Gaya city to pursue our education,” remembers Rafiq.
His father, Shafiq, says there was extreme poverty and Naxals often prevented children from studying. They even targeted school buildings. “I wanted to keep my children away from the village so that they would not be affected by violence,” he says.
Shafiq shudders to think of how he was repeatedly harassed by Naxals. “During the 1990s, when the Naxals captured me, I feared not death but my children’s future. Today, seeing my son spreading knowledge on foreign soil is my greatest happiness. Gaya itself is the land of knowledge, where Gautam became Lord Buddha,” he adds.
He also recalls the time when armed rebels would openly come to homes and demand food. Refusal often invited harassment.
“Growing up away from my parents at such a young age was emotionally difficult,” says the English teacher.
Rafiq recalls the time he bought his first Oxford Dictionary, for which his father had to save money for five months. “My father worked as a labourer and sent me just Rs 200 every month. That amount had to cover my fees and food. There were nights when I had neither food nor water. But what kept me going was the very thought of my father, whose hardships were incomparable to mine,” Rafiq narrates.
His mother, Sheroon Nisha, a homemaker, recalls that the family lived in a mud house and pinned its hopes on their son.
“I always told him that difficult days would pass. He listened to us and worked hard. Today, he has a good job and we are proud,” she says.
Rafiq completed his primary education at a school located nearly four kilometres from his village. He studied in Imamganj and Sherghati for high school and later moved to Gaya for his intermediate and graduation studies.
He completed his Master’s degree from a university in Delhi.
When he began teaching at a coaching centre to support himself, it gave him valuable experience and helped him become a teacher.
“I have taught in coaching centres and private tuition classes in Delhi and Gaya for nearly 20 years. The extensive experience eventually helped me become part of an education programme run in Uzbekistan with support from the British Council and NATO.
Under an agreement with the Uzbek government, Rafiq teaches languages and receives his salary in dollars. Apart from teaching students, he also conducts master classes for teachers twice a week.
“My parents always told me that missing a meal was acceptable, but my education should never stop,” he says.
Local resident Ali Uddin says everyone saw the hardships endured by Shafiq Ur Rahman Khan and his children.
“Despite all difficulties, the children never abandoned their studies. We knew one day they would bring pride to the village. Every dark night is followed by light,” he says.
Rafiq explains that the British Council and NATO run language programmes in Uzbekistan. Several Indian educators have been posted there to teach English. Along with being a teacher, he also serves as an expert trainer. He conducts English classes for government school teachers as well.
“Excellence in a subject can transform lives. Since matriculation, I have striven to improve my English because I believed language skills could open opportunities anywhere in the world,” says Rafiq, adding that, unfortunately, Indian parents often push children towards science and careers in engineering or medicine only.
India also offers several emerging courses that can lead to rewarding careers. “Instead of focusing only on engineering, medicine, or government jobs, students should develop specialised skills, including language proficiency, which can create opportunities abroad,” he advises students.
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