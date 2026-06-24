ETV Bharat / offbeat

Missing A Meal Was Acceptable, But Not Education, Says Language Expert From Bihar Who Battled Poverty, Survived Naxal Violence

Gaya: By the age of six, Rafiq Ur Rahman Khan had seen it all. Fear, violence, and bloodshed ruined lives and affected people in Jolah Bigha, Bihar. The Naxals moved freely even during daylight. In 2000, his maternal grandfather, Raja Khan, was killed by Naxals while, on the same day, his father, Shafiq Ur Rahman Khan, was captured, tied up, and tortured by the rebels. The family was devastated.

Twenty-six years later, Rafiq, after immense hard work and struggle, was appointed a teacher by the Ministry of Education of Uzbekistan. The son of a farmer, Rafiq refused to give up on his dreams and is now helping shape language education thousands of miles away.

Rafiq in the classroom (ETV Bharat)

For the last eight months, he has been teaching languages to students there. But Rafiq says the journey was far from easy.

Recalling his struggles, Rafiq says his family belonged to a very modest economic background. “The atmosphere in the region was such that every morning people feared hearing news of another killing. Pursuing education and establishing oneself under such circumstances was nothing less than a challenge,” he says.

In the 2000s, Naxals had a stronghold over his ancestral village, Jolah Bigha, where they killed his maternal grandfather, Raja Khan. His father was taken away by the Naxals. “So, to prevent us from being waylaid, we were kept away from the village until the family shifted to Sildaha. Later, all three of us siblings were sent to Sherghati in Gaya city to pursue our education,” remembers Rafiq.

Raised In Poverty, Bihar's Rafiq Ur Rahman Khan Survived Naxal Violence To Become A Language Expert In Uzbekistan (ETV Bharat)

His father, Shafiq, says there was extreme poverty and Naxals often prevented children from studying. They even targeted school buildings. “I wanted to keep my children away from the village so that they would not be affected by violence,” he says.

Shafiq shudders to think of how he was repeatedly harassed by Naxals. “During the 1990s, when the Naxals captured me, I feared not death but my children’s future. Today, seeing my son spreading knowledge on foreign soil is my greatest happiness. Gaya itself is the land of knowledge, where Gautam became Lord Buddha,” he adds.

He also recalls the time when armed rebels would openly come to homes and demand food. Refusal often invited harassment.

“Growing up away from my parents at such a young age was emotionally difficult,” says the English teacher.