Punjab: Mirzapur Dak Bungalow, Where Nature Meets Heritage
This 112-year-old building located in Siswan-Mirzapur forest of Mohali stands on the Punjab's border with Himachal Pradesh and has been a witness to history
Published : June 17, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Mohali: Located amidst the Siswan-Mirzapur forest of Mohali district, stands a virtually unknown heritage treasure in the shape of Mirzapur Dak Bungalow. With the Shivalik hills in close vicinity, this building of immense historical importance stands witness to a history of more than a century.
Built in 1914 during British rule, this Dak Bungalow was once a resting place for British officials and a centre for administrative activities. Today, this building preserves the memories of the British era and some important phases of the political and social history of Punjab.
Dak Bungalows were built in various parts of India by the British to house government officials, Forest Department employees and high administrative officials. With limited means of transport, officials needed safe places to spend the night during long journeys.
The forest area of Siswan and Mirzapur was famous for its natural wealth and the British officials used to stay here during forest inspections, hunting expeditions and official visits. The dak Bungalow had all the basic amenities of that time which made it an important building in the area.
This building has a unique architecture. The thick walls, high ceilings, open verandas and large rooms give a glimpse of the architecture of that time that ensured that the interior remained cool in summer and warm in winter. The open area and natural surroundings make it even more attractive.
Former Sarpanch of Mirzapur, Dilla Ram disclosed, "Despite the passage of more than a century, its original structure still exemplifies the craftsmanship and engineering of that era. Over time, the facade of this building was plastered but the structure was not tampered with."
There is an old well close by that has been the main source of water since the British era. At that time there was neither a pipeline facility nor a modern water supply system which made this well very important.
Dilla Ram explained, “This well is often mentioned in the old stories about the bungalow. Its presence even after more than a century is a living sign of history in itself."
The visitors register here provides a glimpse into its rich past. It contains signatures of prominent personalities of Punjab along with those of senior British officials. The old relics inside include furniture and other articles.
Former President Giani Zail Singh and erstwhile Punjab Chief Minister Partap Singh Kairon who is counted among the builders of modern Punjab were some of the prominent visitors to this place making this building directly linked to the political history of Punjab.
The Dak Bungalow’s location is its biggest advantage as the Siswan-Mirzapur forests are considered to be one of the most beautiful natural areas of Punjab. Besides being rich in flora, this area is also home to various types of birds and wildlife. The sun rising over the hills in the morning and the peace spreading in the forests in the evening make this place very special. It is of particular interest to the photographers and history buffs
This Dak Bungalow is not just an old building made of bricks and cement but an important part of the colonial history, natural heritage and social memories of Punjab. On one hand, it is a reminder of the administrative systems of the British era and on the other it also remains a witness to many important periods of independent India.
Dilla Ram disclosed, “Apart from its heritage significance, this Dak Bungalow also continues to be a tourist attraction. Nature lovers and those looking for a peaceful environment come here to stay overnight. This place offers a different experience away from the hustle and bustle of the cities. The chirping of birds in the morning and the view of the Shivalik hills attract tourists. Its interior is completely modern while the exterior structure remains the same and has just been painted in a nice way."
Currently under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department of Punjab, this building presents an amalgamation of heritage and nature.
Mirzapur is a small village on the tip of Mohali district bordering Himachal Pradesh. In terms of development, this village is considered somewhat backward with hardly any commercial activity because of which the employment opportunities are limited and people have to go to nearby cities for work. While roads and transport facilities have seen an improvement in the last few years, amenities like education, health and public transport are still quite less as compared to the urban areas.
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