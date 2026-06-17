ETV Bharat / offbeat

Punjab: Mirzapur Dak Bungalow, Where Nature Meets Heritage

Mohali: Located amidst the Siswan-Mirzapur forest of Mohali district, stands a virtually unknown heritage treasure in the shape of Mirzapur Dak Bungalow. With the Shivalik hills in close vicinity, this building of immense historical importance stands witness to a history of more than a century.

Built in 1914 during British rule, this Dak Bungalow was once a resting place for British officials and a centre for administrative activities. Today, this building preserves the memories of the British era and some important phases of the political and social history of Punjab.

Dak Bungalows were built in various parts of India by the British to house government officials, Forest Department employees and high administrative officials. With limited means of transport, officials needed safe places to spend the night during long journeys.

The forest area of ​​Siswan and Mirzapur was famous for its natural wealth and the British officials used to stay here during forest inspections, hunting expeditions and official visits. The dak Bungalow had all the basic amenities of that time which made it an important building in the area.

This building has a unique architecture. The thick walls, high ceilings, open verandas and large rooms give a glimpse of the architecture of that time that ensured that the interior remained cool in summer and warm in winter. The open area and natural surroundings make it even more attractive.

Former Sarpanch of Mirzapur, Dilla Ram disclosed, "Despite the passage of more than a century, its original structure still exemplifies the craftsmanship and engineering of that era. Over time, the facade of this building was plastered but the structure was not tampered with."

There is an old well close by that has been the main source of water since the British era. At that time there was neither a pipeline facility nor a modern water supply system which made this well very important.

Dilla Ram explained, “This well is often mentioned in the old stories about the bungalow. Its presence even after more than a century is a living sign of history in itself."