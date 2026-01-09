ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Miracle Machine': Kota's New AI System Tracks Every Minute Of Student Learning

Kota: Every year, tens of thousands of students come to Kota, the ‘coaching capital’ of India, to prepare for entry examinations such as the NEET and JEE for undergraduate seats in medical, engineering and dental colleges.

Only one in ten students who clear the NEET UG will find an MBBS seat. In the 2025 NEET UG, 12.36 lakh candidates qualified and competed for 1,15,900 MBBS seats in government, private, and other medical colleges.

Kota, with its hundreds of institutes of all sizes, hosting around 200,000 students a year, gets into headlines every other month when a student cannot take the pressure and commits suicide.

Now, to make things easier for students, one institute, the Motion Education Coaching Institute, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to monitor student progress and provide tailored guidance.

The institute’s 'Miracle Machine' is an AI-based machine that continuously monitors students' progress, identifies their weaknesses, and provides homework and question papers tailored to their abilities. This allows students to progress at their own pace.

What is the Miracle Machine, And How Was It Created?

Padam Singh Sisodia, the institute’s academic manager, says the patented machine it developed is installed in over 90 centres in Kota and other cities. The institute has installed more than 150 such machines that run on its software, Unidex.

This software connects students, teachers, parents, and the institute's management. Each student has a unique profile with complete data for any JEE or NEET stream already entered. The Miracle Machine works based on this data and tracks every student activity.

The magic of AI begins after the test. Padam Singh Sisodia explains that teachers conduct regular classes for the students. The most important part comes after the test. The entire AI system becomes active based on the results of this test. The machine analyses the student's performance, noting the time taken to solve each question, which questions were answered correctly, and which were answered incorrectly.