'Miracle Machine': Kota's New AI System Tracks Every Minute Of Student Learning
Kota Institute get an AI tool that paces students with NEET in mind.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Kota: Every year, tens of thousands of students come to Kota, the ‘coaching capital’ of India, to prepare for entry examinations such as the NEET and JEE for undergraduate seats in medical, engineering and dental colleges.
Only one in ten students who clear the NEET UG will find an MBBS seat. In the 2025 NEET UG, 12.36 lakh candidates qualified and competed for 1,15,900 MBBS seats in government, private, and other medical colleges.
Kota, with its hundreds of institutes of all sizes, hosting around 200,000 students a year, gets into headlines every other month when a student cannot take the pressure and commits suicide.
Now, to make things easier for students, one institute, the Motion Education Coaching Institute, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to monitor student progress and provide tailored guidance.
The institute’s 'Miracle Machine' is an AI-based machine that continuously monitors students' progress, identifies their weaknesses, and provides homework and question papers tailored to their abilities. This allows students to progress at their own pace.
What is the Miracle Machine, And How Was It Created?
Padam Singh Sisodia, the institute’s academic manager, says the patented machine it developed is installed in over 90 centres in Kota and other cities. The institute has installed more than 150 such machines that run on its software, Unidex.
This software connects students, teachers, parents, and the institute's management. Each student has a unique profile with complete data for any JEE or NEET stream already entered. The Miracle Machine works based on this data and tracks every student activity.
The magic of AI begins after the test. Padam Singh Sisodia explains that teachers conduct regular classes for the students. The most important part comes after the test. The entire AI system becomes active based on the results of this test. The machine analyses the student's performance, noting the time taken to solve each question, which questions were answered correctly, and which were answered incorrectly.
This analysis is not limited to the subject level but extends to the topic and subtopic levels. Padam Singh Sisodia says that this provides a complete understanding of the student's learning. Based on this, the machine automatically prepares the next homework assignment and question paper.
How It Works?
The most unique aspect is that in offline exams, all students have to attempt the same paper, but in the Miracle Machine, each student's paper is different, tailored to their progress and abilities. No two students have the same paper. Even if two students are in the same class, their homework and test papers are prepared differently because of their varying strengths and weaknesses. This allows students to focus more on their weaknesses and further refine their strengths.
How does the homework process work? The academic manager explains that teachers assign homework through the Guru app. Students view it on the learning app. The homework consists of a fixed number of questions. Students solve these questions in their notebooks, then return to the app to provide the answers in MCQ format.
The machine instantly checks the answers and calculates the correct and incorrect responses. Based on pre-existing data, the machine tracks both the student's strengths and weaknesses. A list of weak topics is displayed at the top.
The machine then continuously provides homework that focuses on these weak areas. Students can strengthen these areas through practice. As the student's performance improves, the machine automatically starts giving more difficult questions. In this way, the student's level continuously improves.
Students Like The Pace
Student Gunjan Meena says that she takes out question papers from the Miracle Machine in her free time. This requires entering her roll number and the OTP received on her mobile phone. After receiving the paper, she solves it and submits the answers on the app.
Another student, Ashish Ranjan, says that he continuously solves these papers. As his answers improve, the machine starts asking more difficult questions. Both students believe that this system makes their practice much more organised and effective.
In a city like Kota, where competition is at its peak, this miracle machine is proving to be a great support for students. The coaching institute claims that this is the country's first AI-based system that completely personalises learning.
This allows students to focus on their weaknesses and progress at their own pace. Parents and teachers can also monitor the student's progress through this system.