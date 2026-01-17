ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Minus Degree:' The Bihar Startup Recycling 120 Tons of Plastic Annually Into Presidential Souvenirs

By Mahmood Alam

Nawada: The company is named 'Minus Degree'. It recycles 10 tons of plastic waste per month and the company's turnover is Rs. 1.25 crore.

Vikas Kumar, Owner of ‘Minus Degree’, says that the company produces tiles, furniture, trophies and medals from plastic waste. Hailing from Narhat, a small village in Nawada district of Bihar, Vikas Kumar and his brother Rahul Kumar have transformed waste into 'gold' through their hard work and determination.

Plastic that people consider useless and throw away is now the source of a multi-million-dollar business for these two brothers, and their products are shining brightly from the President's House in India to the United States and Germany.

A medal made from plastic waste (ETV Bharat)

"These are in great demand in foreign countries. If you don't tell anyone, they won't know that the tiles are not made of marble but from waste plastic. People throw away wrappers and other plastic, but we make these items from the waste. Trophies and medals are in demand from the Bihar government. These trophies and medals are very important. They represent people's achievements. Therefore, people keep the plastic that they would otherwise throw away as a trophy, a symbol of their accomplishment," said Vikas.

The demand for their products can be gauged from the fact that global giants like Tata Motors, IDFC Bank, BMW and Adidas are their customers. Not only that, but through 'Rare Planet,' the medals, pen stands and other artefacts they create have reached the Rashtrapati Bhawan.