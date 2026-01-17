'Minus Degree:' The Bihar Startup Recycling 120 Tons of Plastic Annually Into Presidential Souvenirs
From IIT to entrepreneurship: the story of Vikas and Rahul Kumar's recycling success.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
By Mahmood Alam
Nawada: The company is named 'Minus Degree'. It recycles 10 tons of plastic waste per month and the company's turnover is Rs. 1.25 crore.
Vikas Kumar, Owner of ‘Minus Degree’, says that the company produces tiles, furniture, trophies and medals from plastic waste. Hailing from Narhat, a small village in Nawada district of Bihar, Vikas Kumar and his brother Rahul Kumar have transformed waste into 'gold' through their hard work and determination.
Plastic that people consider useless and throw away is now the source of a multi-million-dollar business for these two brothers, and their products are shining brightly from the President's House in India to the United States and Germany.
"These are in great demand in foreign countries. If you don't tell anyone, they won't know that the tiles are not made of marble but from waste plastic. People throw away wrappers and other plastic, but we make these items from the waste. Trophies and medals are in demand from the Bihar government. These trophies and medals are very important. They represent people's achievements. Therefore, people keep the plastic that they would otherwise throw away as a trophy, a symbol of their accomplishment," said Vikas.
The demand for their products can be gauged from the fact that global giants like Tata Motors, IDFC Bank, BMW and Adidas are their customers. Not only that, but through 'Rare Planet,' the medals, pen stands and other artefacts they create have reached the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Their furniture has found a place in the souvenir shop at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Their products are being exported to countries like the USA, Germany, Taiwan, Canada, and Singapore. The elder brother, Vikas Kumar, was academically brilliant from the start. He first completed his B.Tech from IIM Kolkata and then earned an M.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. His younger brother, Rahul Kumar, obtained a Bachelor's degree in Fashion Technology from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).
Rahul was working at a private company with an annual package of around Rs 12 lakh. But he yearned to do something of his own. The environment at IIT inspired Vikas to become an entrepreneur, and then both brothers together rejected high-paying jobs and a comfortable life to choose the path of struggle.
"Our aim was to benefit society and create employment. It makes us happy that many families are supported because of us. Initially, we used to ask friends for plastic waste. We started recycling it. Then we contacted small scrap dealers, and later started buying scrap from larger dealers. Today, we recycle 10 tons of plastic per month," says Vikas Kumar.
Vikas Kumar says that they started the work of recycling waste during the lockdown. The foundation of this success was laid during the COVID-19 lockdown. They thought that since plastic remains on Earth for a long time, they should create things that do not harm the environment. They started working in 2020 and launched their company in 2021.
They bought a small oven for just Rs 6,000 and started making earrings, keychains, badges, and small items by melting waste plastic lids at home. Initially, these products sold for Rs 300 to Rs 800. When people liked them, their confidence grew, and they transformed it into a large startup. Today, their company recycles 50,000 to 100,000 kilograms of waste plastic annually.
Vikas and Rahul have also created employment opportunities. They buy plastic from over 30 scrap vendors at prices ranging from Rs 12 to Rs 100 per kilogram. Currently, over 12 skilled workers are employed in their unit, earning a monthly salary of Rs 11,000 to Rs 22,000.
The two brothers are preparing to set up a large plant soon and recycling textile waste to create a new chapter of employment in Bihar.
