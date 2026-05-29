ETV Bharat / offbeat

11-Year-Old Shrirang Rahalkar Is Cooking Up A Storm By Starting His Own Cloud Kitchen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Come summer vacations, usually most eleven-year-olds would be busy playing and having fun, or enjoying their holidays travelling. However, 11-year-old Shrirang Rahalkar, from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, has started a cloud kitchen. Shrirang, a sixth-grade student, resides in the Garkheda area. He has become the talk of the town due to his cloud kitchen.

For Shrirang, working in his kitchen too is like enjoying his holidays, before his school resumes. He prefers to work hard in something he loves doing the most, cooking.

Shrirang has recently captured the public's attention through a remarkable initiative by launching his own catering business. Such is the word of mouth publicity, the demand for his dishes appears to be on the rise, as customers seem to have taken a fancy to the delicious taste.

Shirang Rahalkar has started his own cloud kitchen (ETV Bharaat)

Another unique feature Shrirang provides, he personally prepares all the spices required for his dishes. He incorporates nutritious ingredients, thereby giving the food a truly distinct taste. Shrirang has stated that once school reopens, he intends to manage both his education and his business simultaneously.

He told ETV Bharat, "I absolutely love cooking, and I will not stop experimenting with different recipes, even though my school resumes. Once I return from school and finish my homework, I plan to prepare dishes in the evening. I aspire to become a chef and satiate people's hunger. It brings me immense joy when people express their satisfaction after eating food I have prepared personally."

Unique pricing strategy

Shrirang has used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to calculate the rates for his food. He has factored in the cost of all the ingredients, along with the commissions payable for online sales.

He prepares items like pasta, garlic bread, and Chinese cuisine, all of which are typically loved by children. His customers are happy as they love the taste and high-quality food, which they believe could easily rival that of professional chefs.

Shirang Rahalkar has started his own cloud kitchen (ETV Bharat)

According to Mayur Ratnaparkhi, a student of the hospitality industry, "The dishes Shrirang prepares are both delicious and innovative. Since all the spices used in his food are derived from his own original concepts, his creations are winning the hearts of everyone."

"Typically, when launching a hotel business, a significant amount of time is spent gathering ideas and resources through the internet. In his case, though, since Shrirang creates dishes entirely from his own imagination, the demand for his food is steadily on the rise," quipped Ratnaparkhi.