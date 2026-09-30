ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mind Your Countries And Continents, Like Sagar's 7-Year-Old Anay, Who Etched His Name In India Book Of Records

Sagar: Even adults would pause over a world map when asked to locate a country, let alone match it with its flag. For Anay Gautam of Sagar, it is an absorbing exercise. At seven years and nine months old, he can identify the flags of countries recognised by the United Nations and place them on the map.

Deeksha remembers Anay looking at pictures on a mobile phone and then trying to reproduce them on a wall. She noticed, too, that he had a good grip when he held a pen or pencil.

As Anay grew older, his parents began noticing how much engrossed he was in one activity or another. He also showed an early interest in creativity, especially drawing, particularly on the walls at home.

Anay’s father, Akhilesh Gautam, and mother, Deeksha Gautam, recall that he did not begin speaking for a long time after birth. As they waited for him to find his voice, his grandfather offered reassurance. He would tell them that Anay would do something remarkable one day.

The kid from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar is also an expert in identifying the Greek, Arabic or Mongolian alphabets. For Anay, these are some of the activities that fill his days. For his family, they are immensely happy seeing how far he has come from a childhood that once left them worried.

It was after Anay joined school that his parents heard a new description of their son's abilities. "His teachers told us that he was more active and creative than many children of his age. They considered him a gifted child with a high IQ and advised us to give him activities that would hold his interest and occupy his energy," said Deeksha.

For the Gautams, the advice offered a way to support him. Anay is now a Class 2 student, and his parents try to keep him engaged in different kinds of learning. They say his energy needs attention from both home and school, while his curiosity gives them plenty of directions to explore.

One of those directions led him to master the map of the world. "Anay began learning to recognise countries by their flags. Soon, he could identify the flags of countries recognised by the United Nations and match them to places on a map. Point to a country and he can find the corresponding flag and put it in position," says a proud Akhilesh.

His family says Anay has also learnt the Greek, Arabic and Mongolian alphabets. "He can also count backwards. But the most important characteristics is his memory - he can recall something he read even a year earlier," said his parents.

On September 15, Anay etched his name in the India Book of Records for his expertise in backward counting, his knowledge of the Greek, Arabic and Mongolian alphabets and his ability to identify the flags of countries recognised by the United Nations.

At home, everyone was elated. His grandmother, Uma Gautam, said she hoped Anay would continue to make the family proud. His mother Deeksha is happy about the recognition, but does not want to decide his future for him. "Whatever he wishes to do, we will help him," she said.

Ask Anay what he wants to become when he grows up and pat comes the reply, "A scientist".

His father Akhilesh, who himself is a teacher, says Anay has the ability to do exceptionally in academics but it is too early to pressurise him. "We were very worried about Anay, but his grandfather always said he would achieve something great, and today he has. Anay wants to become a scientist in the future. We are trying to help him fulfill his dream of becoming a scientist," he expressed.