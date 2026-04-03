ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chhattisgarh's Millet Bakery Empowers 200 Women In Raipur, Transforms Rural Livelihoods

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Until a few years ago, women in Serikhedi village on the outskirts of Raipur were unsure what life had in store for them. Dependent on daily wage labour, they struggled to find consistent work, so that they could contribute to family's income. Today, however, that narrative has changed. Through training under the Vihaan Yojana of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), these women have become skilled labourers, working in a bakery and earning a steady income - a big step towards achieving financial independence.

Operating under the Ujala Gram Sangathan, the women now run a bakery unit that produces more than 50 items, including millet cookies, sweet biscuits, snacks, chocolates, bread, toast and Chinese rolls. Since the major focus of the bakery is on millet products, it aligns well with the growing demand for healthier food alternatives.

Millet Bakery Empowers 200 Women in Raipur, Transforms Rural Livelihoods (ETV Bharat)

The unit, which began on a small scale in 2019 has expanded after July 2025. It currently employs five women from self-help groups (SHGs) along with 10 skilled workers, as production continues round the clock. For the women associated in the venture, the shift has changed their lives in a big way.

“Earlier, we searched for daily jobs and worked in harsh conditions under the sun and rain. This work is safer and more stable. It gives us a sense of self respect as we have become self-reliant,” said Lakshmi Sahu, a member of the SHG.

The production process involves grinding millets into fine flour, mixing them with milk and sugar, shaping the dough and baking it in ovens for around 40 minutes before packaging, ensuring both quality and hygiene.