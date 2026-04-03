Chhattisgarh's Millet Bakery Empowers 200 Women In Raipur, Transforms Rural Livelihoods
A small bakery in Raipur is driving a rural transformation, where skill training, steady income and collective effort are empowering women to achieve financial independence.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Until a few years ago, women in Serikhedi village on the outskirts of Raipur were unsure what life had in store for them. Dependent on daily wage labour, they struggled to find consistent work, so that they could contribute to family's income. Today, however, that narrative has changed. Through training under the Vihaan Yojana of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), these women have become skilled labourers, working in a bakery and earning a steady income - a big step towards achieving financial independence.
Operating under the Ujala Gram Sangathan, the women now run a bakery unit that produces more than 50 items, including millet cookies, sweet biscuits, snacks, chocolates, bread, toast and Chinese rolls. Since the major focus of the bakery is on millet products, it aligns well with the growing demand for healthier food alternatives.
The unit, which began on a small scale in 2019 has expanded after July 2025. It currently employs five women from self-help groups (SHGs) along with 10 skilled workers, as production continues round the clock. For the women associated in the venture, the shift has changed their lives in a big way.
“Earlier, we searched for daily jobs and worked in harsh conditions under the sun and rain. This work is safer and more stable. It gives us a sense of self respect as we have become self-reliant,” said Lakshmi Sahu, a member of the SHG.
The production process involves grinding millets into fine flour, mixing them with milk and sugar, shaping the dough and baking it in ovens for around 40 minutes before packaging, ensuring both quality and hygiene.
Each woman works an eight-hour shift from 9 am to 5 pm and earns a monthly pay of Rs 7,500.
Beyond income, the initiative has also triggered a social shift for them. “Earlier, many women hesitated to step out of their homes. Now, that fear has disappeared. Many women are showing keenness to work in such units,” said Kamini Pal, another SHG member.
Around 200 women are associated with the group in various roles, contributing to improved household incomes and greater financial stability across families in the village.
According to Vikram Singh Lodhi, Deputy Managing Director of Raipur District Panchayat, the bakery’s products are now supplied to multiple markets, including bulk orders to major bakeries in Bilaspur.
“The unit has grown exposnentially. Retail supply apart, the bakery makes gift hampers, the orders for which are placed by government offices and even the Chief Minister’s residence,” he said.
With a safe working environment and structured training support, the initiative has not only created employment but also restored dignity to the lives of these women. Though it started as a small rural experiment, the model has grown into a bright example of grassroots entrepreneurship, demonstrating how targeted skilling and collective effort can transform livelihoods.
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