Miles For Harmony: Reaching Puri’s Grand Road, A Muslim Devotee Shares Message Of Unity
Using his savings, Mohammad Krishna is touring states in his autorickshaw, urging people to reject religious hatred, war and violence, reports Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Puri: If you pay attention to the name Mohammad Krishna you would probably 'sense the sense of harmony even before delving into his journey. With the Tricolour fluttering from his autorickshaw and a message of communal harmony painted across his journey, Krishna (36) has been travelling across India with a simple appeal, “Do not kill anyone in the name of religion.”
A resident of Soro in Balasore district, Krishna spoke to ETV Bharat after he reached Puri’s Grand Road. He has completed nearly two months of a journey dedicated to peace, brotherhood and social service.
He began the expedition from Chennai on June 3 and has since travelled through Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Kolkata before reaching the pilgrim town. He plans to conclude the journey in Hyderabad.
Puri holds special significance for Krishna. "Though a Muslim, I am a firm believer in Lord Jagannath and hope the deity’s blessings will help his campaign succeed," he said. He chose the Grand Road to communicate his message to this diverse gathering.
“The world is witnessing widespread unrest. Countries are at war, and innocent people are being killed in bombings. I want peace and brotherhood to prevail, and people to live together in harmony,” he said.
Krishna said reports of people being killed over religion had deeply disturbed him and inspired the journey.
“It pains me to see innocent people being killed in the name of religion. God has given us only one life. We should love and respect one another, live happily and devote ourselves to serving society,” he said.
Krishna aspires to take his appeal for global peace to the United Nations. For this, he is seeking support from the Indian government. "I am also trying to meet the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar," he said.
During his journey, he said, he has been trying to meet chief ministers, MPs and other political leaders to seek their help in taking his message of peace to the United Nations.
Krishna lives in Chennai, where he earns a livelihood driving an autorickshaw. His family comprises his wife, a son and a daughter, while his mother and younger brother live in Soro.
He had moved to Chennai in search of employment and found work as a driver with a private company. When he lost his job during the Covid pandemic, he bought an autorickshaw and began operating it to support his family.
The vehicle later became the driving force behind his peace campaign.
Krishna said he had been interested in social service since childhood. Every day, he sets aside a portion of his earnings for such work. The money saved over time is now funding his journey across the country.
“I save a part of my daily income for social service. I am using those savings to travel across India and spread the message of peace and brotherhood,” he said.
He does not believe that philanthropy is possible only for the wealthy. For Krishna, even those with modest means can serve society by making the best use of whatever resources they have.
“Human life is short. As long as we live, we should promote peace and brotherhood and serve society. One does not need to have a great deal of money to help others,” he said.
As his auto moves from one state to another, Krishna hopes his words will persuade people to shun hatred and violence.
“My appeal to everyone is 'do not kill anyone in the name of religion'. Let us respect one another and live together happily. The world needs only peace and brotherhood; violence has no place in it,” he said.
Standing on the Grand Road, Krishna expressed confidence that his campaign would achieve its objective.
“I have immense faith in Lord Jagannath. With his blessings, I am certain that my mission to spread peace and brotherhood will succeed,” he said.
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