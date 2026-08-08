ETV Bharat / offbeat

Miles For Harmony: Reaching Puri’s Grand Road, A Muslim Devotee Shares Message Of Unity

Mohammad Krishna stands on the Grand Road in Puri with a banner of 'Stop War' ( ETV Bharat )

Puri: If you pay attention to the name Mohammad Krishna you would probably 'sense the sense of harmony even before delving into his journey. With the Tricolour fluttering from his autorickshaw and a message of communal harmony painted across his journey, Krishna (36) has been travelling across India with a simple appeal, “Do not kill anyone in the name of religion.”

A resident of Soro in Balasore district, Krishna spoke to ETV Bharat after he reached Puri’s Grand Road. He has completed nearly two months of a journey dedicated to peace, brotherhood and social service.

Miles For Harmony: At Puri’s Grand Road, A Muslim Devotee Shares Lord Jagannath’s Message Of Unity (ETV Bharat)

He began the expedition from Chennai on June 3 and has since travelled through Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Kolkata before reaching the pilgrim town. He plans to conclude the journey in Hyderabad.

Puri holds special significance for Krishna. "Though a Muslim, I am a firm believer in Lord Jagannath and hope the deity’s blessings will help his campaign succeed," he said. He chose the Grand Road to communicate his message to this diverse gathering.

“The world is witnessing widespread unrest. Countries are at war, and innocent people are being killed in bombings. I want peace and brotherhood to prevail, and people to live together in harmony,” he said.

Messages of harmony written behind his autorickshaw (ETV Bharat)

Krishna said reports of people being killed over religion had deeply disturbed him and inspired the journey.

“It pains me to see innocent people being killed in the name of religion. God has given us only one life. We should love and respect one another, live happily and devote ourselves to serving society,” he said.

Krishna aspires to take his appeal for global peace to the United Nations. For this, he is seeking support from the Indian government. "I am also trying to meet the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar," he said.