Milam Village In Uttarakhand's Munsiyari Springs Back To Life

Pithoragarh: After a span of six decades following the Sino-Indian war, Milam village in Johar Valley is witnessing human activity again. This is one of the several villages that had witnessed large-scale emigration and had become desolate. But it is witnessing reverse migration and one of the interventions that has made this possible is the Vibrant Village scheme. Milam is located about 65 km from Munsiyari tehsil headquarters.

Located in the remote Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district, Milam has seen a new house come up for the first time in six decades. This house is currently open to tourists as a homestay. Some other villagers have also renovated their old houses while renovation is underway in some others.

The Vibrant Village scheme is a centrally funded program aimed at developing border villages in the north and improving the quality of life of their residents. It covers the border areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh. The scheme covers 2,963 villages.

In the case of Milam, the government is working to connect it with roads, electricity and communication services so that it establishes a new identity for itself in the tourism sector.

Following initiatives to provide basic amenities, villagers have also begun renovating their dilapidated homes. Here, six people have renovated their dilapidated houses.

Local villager Shanti Devi Dharmashaktu said, "We have built the first new house in Milam since 1962 that has been operating as a homestay that has been registered with the Tourism Department. A road has reached Milam raising hopes for the village's development."

Executive Engineer with the Project Division of Power Corporation, DD Pangti pointed out that said that a dozen villages in the Milam valley will soon be illuminated by electricity.