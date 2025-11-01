Milam Village In Uttarakhand's Munsiyari Springs Back To Life
The village that witnessed large scale emigration after the 1962 Sino-Indian war saw construction of a new house after 63 years
Pithoragarh: After a span of six decades following the Sino-Indian war, Milam village in Johar Valley is witnessing human activity again. This is one of the several villages that had witnessed large-scale emigration and had become desolate. But it is witnessing reverse migration and one of the interventions that has made this possible is the Vibrant Village scheme. Milam is located about 65 km from Munsiyari tehsil headquarters.
Located in the remote Munsiyari area of Pithoragarh district, Milam has seen a new house come up for the first time in six decades. This house is currently open to tourists as a homestay. Some other villagers have also renovated their old houses while renovation is underway in some others.
The Vibrant Village scheme is a centrally funded program aimed at developing border villages in the north and improving the quality of life of their residents. It covers the border areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh. The scheme covers 2,963 villages.
In the case of Milam, the government is working to connect it with roads, electricity and communication services so that it establishes a new identity for itself in the tourism sector.
Following initiatives to provide basic amenities, villagers have also begun renovating their dilapidated homes. Here, six people have renovated their dilapidated houses.
Local villager Shanti Devi Dharmashaktu said, "We have built the first new house in Milam since 1962 that has been operating as a homestay that has been registered with the Tourism Department. A road has reached Milam raising hopes for the village's development."
Executive Engineer with the Project Division of Power Corporation, DD Pangti pointed out that said that a dozen villages in the Milam valley will soon be illuminated by electricity.
"The Energy Corporation is planning to lay power lines in the border villages. The proposal for this has been approved and we will now lay a power line from Milam to Lilam at a cost of Rs 20 crore. This will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the border villages as well as the Indian security posts. Construction work will begin soon," he disclosed.
Meanwhile, Executive Engineer with Water Corporation, Ranjit Dharmashaktu related that Milam village was once home to around 500 families.
“After the 1962 war with China, the village steadily emptied. Presently, only 50 families remain who have continued residing in Milam during the migration period,” he said.
The Hotel Association has expressed happiness over the increasing number of tourists in and around Milam. In the last 10 months, more than 3000 tourists are learnt to have arrived in the area.
President of the Association, Jagdish Rawat, informed, "Since January, 3,282 tourists have visited Milam and Nanda Devi Temple. Last year the number of tourists visiting the area were 1,280."
Meanwhile, the Tourism Department officials claim to be working continuously to promote tourism in the area. District Tourism Officer Kirti Chandra Arya shared that along with the development of trekking routes, villagers are being connected to the homestay scheme.
“In future, other projects will also be undertaken in the Milam area that will enhance tourism activities. Tourists will be provided with all the necessary facilities,” Arya said.
Milam is the first village on the Tibet border that is home to a glacier from which the Gori Ganga River originates. This river flows through Johar valley and merges with the Kali Ganga at Jauljibi.
Reverse migration is desperately needed in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand where the people left their homes for cities and towns in search of basic amenities and employment.
The Uttarakhand government claims to be running numerous employment and self-employment schemes to bring back those who left their homes and villages. The villages are being provided with the amenities that people lacked years ago which compelled them to leave.
Reverse migration was witnessed on a large scale during the COVID-19 times when a lot of people had lost their jobs and livelihoods.
