ETV Bharat / offbeat

Migratory Vultures Keep Their Date With Nauradehi In Madhya Pradesh

Sagar: Come winters, and Veerangna Rani Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve plays host to a large number of migratory birds. Amongst the prominent arrivals are seven species of vultures that include three foreign species. The foreign species that have a liking for this place are the Himalayan Griffin, the Eurasian Griffin and the Cinereous vulture, which are the largest migratory species

Besides being the largest tiger reserve in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, Nauradehi is also known for its migratory birds that have been coming here in winter for centuries.

A pair of vultures at the Nauradehi reserve. (ETV Bharat)

The Dongargaon range of the Reserve receives a large number of local and migratory vultures during the winter season. This area is known as Vidyut Koch. For several years, seven species of vultures have been coming here during the winter.

The Cinereous Vulture travels approximately 7,000 km from Europe to reach Nauradehi. Due to the distinctive structure of its neck, it is also known as the Monk vulture. It has the unique ability to fly at high altitudes even in the hot winds. This is due to a special type of haemoglobin in its blood, which helps it during flight.