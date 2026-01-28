Migratory Vultures Keep Their Date With Nauradehi In Madhya Pradesh
Among the seven species that visit the Tiger Reserve annually, the Himalayan Griffin, the Eurasian Griffin and the Cinereous vulture come from abroad.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Sagar: Come winters, and Veerangna Rani Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve plays host to a large number of migratory birds. Amongst the prominent arrivals are seven species of vultures that include three foreign species. The foreign species that have a liking for this place are the Himalayan Griffin, the Eurasian Griffin and the Cinereous vulture, which are the largest migratory species
Besides being the largest tiger reserve in the Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh, Nauradehi is also known for its migratory birds that have been coming here in winter for centuries.
The Dongargaon range of the Reserve receives a large number of local and migratory vultures during the winter season. This area is known as Vidyut Koch. For several years, seven species of vultures have been coming here during the winter.
The Cinereous Vulture travels approximately 7,000 km from Europe to reach Nauradehi. Due to the distinctive structure of its neck, it is also known as the Monk vulture. It has the unique ability to fly at high altitudes even in the hot winds. This is due to a special type of haemoglobin in its blood, which helps it during flight.
This winter, all three guest vulture species from abroad have arrived in Nauradehi in significant numbers. This is reflected in this year's bird census.
Although vultures are seen in large numbers throughout the Nauradehi Reserve, Giddhkonch is a favourite habitat for both the local and migratory vultures. It is an area in the Dongargaon Range of Narsinghpur district that is home to steep, large cliffs where both local and migratory vultures make their nests. This area of the Nauradehi Reserve is a favourite habitat of vultures, hence the name Giddhkonch.
Experts say that Cinereous vultures prefer to nest in trees and rocks. Among the migratory vultures visiting the Reserve, the Cinereous vulture is the most attractive. Its black colour makes it quite striking. Its unique feature is that it travels 7,000 km to 8,000 km from its native land in Europe, particularly Spain, to reach Nauradehi. It is also known as the Eurasian Black vulture. It is the largest vulture found in Europe that has a wingspan of up to 3 metres. Known for its long and high flight, this species possesses a special type of haemoglobin in its blood that allows it to absorb oxygen easily at high altitudes.
Also known as the Monk vulture because of its distinctive body shape, its neck is raised where its wings are attached to its torso, giving it a monk-like appearance.
Indian Forest Services officer Dr AA Ansari told ETV Bharat, “This winter, Himalayan and Eurasian Griffins have arrived in large numbers. A recent bird census also found significant numbers of Cinereous vultures. For the past several years, seven species of vultures have been arriving in Nauradehi during the winter season.”