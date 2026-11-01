ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Michael Phelps Of Bandhavgarh’: An Elephant With A Penchant For Swimming

‘Michael Phelps Of Bandhavgarh’: An Elephant With A Penchant For Swimming ( ETV Bharat )

Umaria: An elephant in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has recently earned the nickname "Michael Phelps" — the undisputed king of the swimming world, who holds the world record for winning eight gold medals in a single Olympics. This elephant has a penchant for swimming across swollen, overflowing rivers.

Known as "Collar 4" — and increasingly referred to as the "nomadic" (banjara) elephant — it treats the regions of Shahdol, Bandhavgarh, and Maihar as its home. It navigates swollen rivers with remarkable ease. While it often stays with a herd, it is also comfortable on its own; whenever the mood strikes, it sets off on solitary excursions.

The Forest Department team continues to track its location hourly, as "Collar 4" represents more than just an individual elephant — it embodies the complex, intertwined story of wildlife and human coexistence. When the mood takes it, the elephant leaves Bandhavgarh, travels through the northern forest division of Shahdol, swims across the Bansagar reservoir and the Son River, and eventually makes its way to Maihar. ‘Michael Phelps Of Bandhavgarh’: An Elephant With A Penchant For Swimming (ETV Bharat) During these journeys, the elephant swims across the surging Son River — a distance of approximately 8 to 9 kilometres — remaining in the water for four to six hours at a stretch. Anupam Sahay, Field Director of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, explains, "This elephant, identified as 'Collar 4', clearly enjoys roaming and swimming. Just a few days ago, he left Bandhavgarh, travelled through the North Forest Division of Shahdol, crossed the Bansagar Dam and the Son River, and reached Maihar." After spending some time in Maihar, he returned to Bandhavgarh by retracing his steps — crossing the Bansagar Dam and the surging Son River once again. “However, it has now left Bandhavgarh yet again. After passing through the Panpatha buffer zone and spending a few days in the forests of Shahdol, it has once more crossed the Bansagar Dam and the Son River,” says Sahay. “It is currently roaming through the revenue and forest areas of the Amarpatan range in Maihar, and is being continuously tracked via his collar ID." Forest department members. (ETV Bharat) The Rescue Operation This elephant, a male that is estimated to be around 20 years old, was rescued in May 2026 from the forests of Keshwahi, located in the South Forest Division of Shahdol district. The wild elephant had been wreaking havoc — destroying crops and damaging homes — which led the Forest Department to decide that it had to be captured.