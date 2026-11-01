‘Michael Phelps Of Bandhavgarh’: An Elephant With A Penchant For Swimming
Anupam Sahay, Field Director of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, says this elephant, identified as 'Collar 4', enjoys roaming and swimming, reports Akhilesh Shukla.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Umaria: An elephant in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has recently earned the nickname "Michael Phelps" — the undisputed king of the swimming world, who holds the world record for winning eight gold medals in a single Olympics. This elephant has a penchant for swimming across swollen, overflowing rivers.
Known as "Collar 4" — and increasingly referred to as the "nomadic" (banjara) elephant — it treats the regions of Shahdol, Bandhavgarh, and Maihar as its home. It navigates swollen rivers with remarkable ease. While it often stays with a herd, it is also comfortable on its own; whenever the mood strikes, it sets off on solitary excursions.
The Forest Department team continues to track its location hourly, as "Collar 4" represents more than just an individual elephant — it embodies the complex, intertwined story of wildlife and human coexistence. When the mood takes it, the elephant leaves Bandhavgarh, travels through the northern forest division of Shahdol, swims across the Bansagar reservoir and the Son River, and eventually makes its way to Maihar.
During these journeys, the elephant swims across the surging Son River — a distance of approximately 8 to 9 kilometres — remaining in the water for four to six hours at a stretch. Anupam Sahay, Field Director of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, explains, "This elephant, identified as 'Collar 4', clearly enjoys roaming and swimming. Just a few days ago, he left Bandhavgarh, travelled through the North Forest Division of Shahdol, crossed the Bansagar Dam and the Son River, and reached Maihar."
After spending some time in Maihar, he returned to Bandhavgarh by retracing his steps — crossing the Bansagar Dam and the surging Son River once again. “However, it has now left Bandhavgarh yet again. After passing through the Panpatha buffer zone and spending a few days in the forests of Shahdol, it has once more crossed the Bansagar Dam and the Son River,” says Sahay. “It is currently roaming through the revenue and forest areas of the Amarpatan range in Maihar, and is being continuously tracked via his collar ID."
The Rescue Operation
This elephant, a male that is estimated to be around 20 years old, was rescued in May 2026 from the forests of Keshwahi, located in the South Forest Division of Shahdol district. The wild elephant had been wreaking havoc — destroying crops and damaging homes — which led the Forest Department to decide that it had to be captured.
“After a difficult operation, it was successfully rescued on May 22, 2026. A radio collar, Collar 4, was fitted around its neck, and the very next day, on May 23, it was safely released into the Bagdara beat of the Khetouli range within the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve," says Sahay. “For the first month, the elephant roamed alone, but on June 26, its fortunes changed: it encountered a large herd of 12 elephants."
No longer alone, it began roaming freely across the forests — spanning Khetouli, Dhamokhar, Kallwah, Magadhi, Umaria, and Shahdol — accompanied by its new companions. According to reports, it covered an average of 10 kilometres daily and had fully embraced Bandhavgarh as its home. Having found the company of other elephants, it appeared that the animal had truly integrated into its new environment and was content.
However, on September 7, 2026, it left the Panpatha buffer zone of Bandhavgarh, passed through the North Forest Division of Shahdol, and swam across the Son River. It then made its way directly to the Amarpatan area in the Maihar Forest Division. There, a tragedy occurred: in the dead of night between September 7 and 8, the elephant launched an attack in Singpur Mohari village (Maihar), claiming the life of 56-year-old Kanchedi Yadav, destroying several homes, and killing livestock.
This caused a stir within the Forest Department. Alerts began sounding on the 'Gajrakshak' (Elephant Protector) app, and 'Hathi Mitra Dal' (Elephant Friend Teams) went from village to village, issuing warnings: "Do not go toward the forest; an elephant is in the area." Everything was placed on high alert, and the elephant was kept under close surveillance, with every one of its movements being tracked. Yet, exactly 20 days later — on the night of September 28–29 — the elephant repeated its actions: it swam across the Son River once again, travelled back through the North Forest Division of Shahdol, and re-entered the Bandhavgarh buffer zone.
Everyone assumed the elephant had returned for good and was once again roaming within Bandhavgarh. But now, it has suddenly set off once more, taking the same route back to the Amarpatan range in Maihar, where it continues to roam. This elephant has effectively become a 'nomad.' The Forest Department team continues to monitor its location every single hour.
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