ETV Bharat / offbeat

Message Of Humanity: When Mahishasura Seeks Forgiveness From Goddess Durga

Bengaluru: This year, the Green Glen Layout Cultural Association (GGLCA) in Bengaluru's Bellandur is celebrating Durga Puja with a message of peace, forgiveness and communal harmony.

Moving away from the traditional depiction of Goddess Durga slaying the buffalo demon Mahishasura , the current theme — Mrinmoyee Abhaya — depicts the demon surrendering to the Goddess and seeking forgiveness, which she has already granted.

Durga Puja celebrates the Goddess' return to Earth as a daughter. (ETV Bharat)

Against the backdrop of conflicts and wars across the world, the organisers have chosen to highlight the power of compassion, non-violence and reconciliation through the festival. The celebrations also bring together people from different religious and cultural backgrounds, reflecting the inclusive spirit of Durga Puja.

A Goddess Who Inspires Peace

GGLCA president Subhrangsu Basu told ETV Bharat that the association wanted to create a welcoming, homely atmosphere where people could celebrate together irrespective of their religious beliefs.

"This year, our theme is Mrinmoyee Abhaya, and the idol conveys a message of forgiveness and peace. Instead of showing Mahishasura fighting the Goddess, we have depicted him seeking forgiveness, which Ma Durga has already granted," Basu said, adding that the aim was to spread a message of harmony at a time when several parts of the world are witnessing wars and violence.

Puja oranising committee president Subhrangsu Basu. (ETV Bharat)

Former president Indraneel Dutta said Durga Puja celebrates the homecoming of the deity, a tradition deeply cherished by Bengalis across the world. "Durga Puja is an occasion that brings people together. Our celebration is not limited to Bengalis. People from different communities participate, and we want everyone to feel welcome. Through Ma Durga's homecoming, we hope to spread love, peace and brotherhood," he added.

Earth, Fearlessness and Non-Violence

Tathagata Sengupta, general secretary of the organising committee, explained that Mrinmoyee Abhaya combines two ideas: the Earth from which the Goddess takes form and her fearless, peaceful presence.

"Mrinmoyee represents the Earth, the basic element through which the Goddess takes shape, which influences our decorations. Abhaya represents fearlessness. We want to convey that courage does not always mean fighting or using violence. In today's world, fearlessness through peace and non-violence is equally important," he added.

A Daughter's Homecoming