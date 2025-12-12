Menka Soni: Lucknow Woman Who Fed 2,500 Americans A Day, Now Runs Their City
In an interview with ETV Bharat's Pawan Tiwari, Menka Soni said she had worked for 14 years at the grassroots, especially for Indian-American women.
December 12, 2025
Lucknow: When Menka Soni was sworn in as Redmond City Councillor, in Washington, US, with the Bhagwad Gita, the moment grabbed headlines across the world and India as well. But Soni says the ceremony was not something that described her story and journey from a small-town girl to a US political leader.
“My victory came from the community work I have done for more than a decade, a grassroots network I built long before she considered running for office,” she says.
The founder-president of NGO AmPowering was elected to the post last month and took oath on December 2 to become the first NRI woman to hold the position.
“I went wearing Indian attire and carrying the Bhagwat Geeta in my hand. I have a deep love for Indian culture and traditions. I have preserved this even abroad. I celebrate Holi and Diwali with the people of America. 15,000 people attended the Holi event. I will work for Indian-American women living in America,” she said in an interview with ETV Bharat at her family home in Lucknow’s Hind Nagar Colony.
Soni arrived in Lucknow on Thursday for the first time since her win and received what she described as a “warm welcome” from her mother and brother. Here are the excerpts from the exclusive conversation.
‘Worked for the community for 14 years’
During my 30 years in the US, I worked in various private companies. After that, I have been working for the community in a non-profit organisation for the last 14 years. My nonprofit, AmPowering, is one of the reasons voters saw me as a community candidate rather than a cultural figurehead.
From the streets of Lucknow to the USA
I was born in Agra. My parents were transferred to Lucknow. After that, we came to Lucknow. I completed my studies there. After completing my studies at Lucknow University, I moved to the USA. My husband was also working there. From there, we went to Redmond City. My journey from the streets of Lucknow to the USA. I was elected as a council member there. I am grateful to God and my family for this. My biggest gratitude is to those who voted for me.
Soni founded AmPowering 14 years ago.
Through this, I have empowered women, helped the homeless, served the sick, and assisted over 500,000 people so far. Even before becoming a council member, I had received numerous awards. I received the Lifetime Achievement Award from former President Joe Biden in 2024. The US Congress recognised me for this by including me among the 20 most influential women.
AmPowering is based in the USA. We also have a branch in India. In the US, we provide daily meals and shelter to over 2,500 people. In India, we are promoting this initiative under the name Maa Ki Rasoi. Under this initiative, food is sent outside the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.
Corporate experience, but a civic track record
I have 30 years of experience in the corporate sector. I have held important positions in companies like Microsoft, Starbucks, General Motors, and T&T Mobile. While serving on boards and commissions in Washington State, I worked on women's empowerment, domestic violence assistance, youth development, mental health, community safety and homeless support.
‘I cherished Indian culture abroad.’
Redmond is known as Microsoft's global headquarters and one of America's most influential tech hubs. I arrived at the swearing-in ceremony wearing Indian attire and carrying the Bhagavad Gita. I have a deep love for Indian culture and traditions. I have cherished our culture abroad. A crowd of Indian-origin residents gathered at City Hall as Judge Russell administered the oath in the presence of Redmond Mayor Angela Birney and other city leaders.
Defeating an eight-year incumbent
My win is a historic victory that came despite facing an eight-year incumbent and another wealthy challenger. This election was the most talked-about in the entire region, and the support from voters created a wave of joy in the Indian community. India’s Consul General in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, also honoured me after the results.
‘Will work for women of Indian origin’
My constituency, Random House, has a large population of Indian origin. I will primarily focus on promoting women's empowerment. The situation for women there is very poor. Along with working for their upliftment, her primary focus will be on the city's growth. Her victory has provided the Indian community with a means to convey its message. Many women in the U.S. face severe vulnerabilities because of visa restrictions.
Women who come to the United States on dependent visas and have children born in the United States are eligible for citizenship, but they are unable to obtain visas. In the event of disagreements with their husbands, they become destitute and are forced to return to India. I will work to provide legal assistance to such victimised women.
My win shows that immigrant women — even those who begin as community volunteers — can rise into political leadership in the U.S. My victory was not just for me, but for every woman who has struggled alone in a foreign land.
