Menka Soni: Lucknow Woman Who Fed 2,500 Americans A Day, Now Runs Their City

Lucknow: When Menka Soni was sworn in as Redmond City Councillor, in Washington, US, with the Bhagwad Gita, the moment grabbed headlines across the world and India as well. But Soni says the ceremony was not something that described her story and journey from a small-town girl to a US political leader.

“My victory came from the community work I have done for more than a decade, a grassroots network I built long before she considered running for office,” she says.

The founder-president of NGO AmPowering was elected to the post last month and took oath on December 2 to become the first NRI woman to hold the position.

“I went wearing Indian attire and carrying the Bhagwat Geeta in my hand. I have a deep love for Indian culture and traditions. I have preserved this even abroad. I celebrate Holi and Diwali with the people of America. 15,000 people attended the Holi event. I will work for Indian-American women living in America,” she said in an interview with ETV Bharat at her family home in Lucknow’s Hind Nagar Colony.

Soni arrived in Lucknow on Thursday for the first time since her win and received what she described as a “warm welcome” from her mother and brother. Here are the excerpts from the exclusive conversation.

Menka Soni during oath ceremony in Redmond City (ETV Bharat)

‘Worked for the community for 14 years’

During my 30 years in the US, I worked in various private companies. After that, I have been working for the community in a non-profit organisation for the last 14 years. My nonprofit, AmPowering, is one of the reasons voters saw me as a community candidate rather than a cultural figurehead.

From the streets of Lucknow to the USA

I was born in Agra. My parents were transferred to Lucknow. After that, we came to Lucknow. I completed my studies there. After completing my studies at Lucknow University, I moved to the USA. My husband was also working there. From there, we went to Redmond City. My journey from the streets of Lucknow to the USA. I was elected as a council member there. I am grateful to God and my family for this. My biggest gratitude is to those who voted for me.

Soni founded AmPowering 14 years ago.