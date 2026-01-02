Men In Uniform Perform Last Rites In Uttarakhand Village When Migration Leaves No One To Carry The Dead
When Jhupa Devi died in Tadigaon, her village had a few elderly left. So SSB soldiers stepped in to carry her for funeral rites.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
By Pradeep Mahara
Pithoragarh: In Uttarakhand’s villages, particularly those on mountainous terrains, migration has not only emptied homes and farm fields, it has left none to carry the dead on their funeral processions.
Located in the remote border village Tadigaon in Pithoragarh district, a nearly 100-year-old woman, Jhupa Devi, passed away on December 31, 2025. But there was none in the village, strong enough to carry her body to the cremation ground reflecting a stark and painful truth. Villagers said, most youngsters have left the village in search of work in other cities and states.
Tadigaon is located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, close to the Nepal border. Mostly populated with elderly people, Jhupa Devi's body had to wait for hours before being taken for her final journey. Her 65-year-old son, Ramesh Chand could not carry her body and the four or five people present were aged, so they could not carry her body for cremation. With no other option left, the family sought the help from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel stationed nearby.
The soldiers responded immediately. They not only lifted the bier but also arranged firewood and helped perform the last rites. The body was carried nearly two-and-a-half kilometres to the banks of the Kali River, where Ramesh Chand lit the funeral pyre.
Former village head Bhupendra Chand recalled the moment with anguish and said, "There were only four or five people in the village, who are in the upper age bracket. The moment we requested help from the SSB, four soldiers and two officers came and helped take the body to the river,” he said.
The sight of uniformed soldiers carrying the body will keep haunting the villagers as a reminder on how migration has left the hillside villages in custody of the elderly only.
Despite a Migration Commission and multi-crore schemes implemented by the government, life in Tadigaon has not changed. The road constructed by the panchayat in 2019 remains unpaved. While wild boars destroy crops, the fear of leopards and bears keep residents within the precincts of home after dark.
Twenty years ago, Tadigaon had 37 families. Today, only 13 remain which have elderly members and a few children.
If migration continues unchecked, locals say, more villages may soon face a time when in case of deaths, one has to wait for outsiders to arrive.
