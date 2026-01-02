ETV Bharat / offbeat

Men In Uniform Perform Last Rites In Uttarakhand Village When Migration Leaves No One To Carry The Dead

By Pradeep Mahara Pithoragarh: In Uttarakhand’s villages, particularly those on mountainous terrains, migration has not only emptied homes and farm fields, it has left none to carry the dead on their funeral processions. Located in the remote border village Tadigaon in Pithoragarh district, a nearly 100-year-old woman, Jhupa Devi, passed away on December 31, 2025. But there was none in the village, strong enough to carry her body to the cremation ground reflecting a stark and painful truth. Villagers said, most youngsters have left the village in search of work in other cities and states. Men In Uniform Perform Last Rites In Uttarakhand Village When Migration Leaves No One To Carry The Dead (ETV Bharat) Tadigaon is located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, close to the Nepal border. Mostly populated with elderly people, Jhupa Devi's body had to wait for hours before being taken for her final journey. Her 65-year-old son, Ramesh Chand could not carry her body and the four or five people present were aged, so they could not carry her body for cremation. With no other option left, the family sought the help from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel stationed nearby.