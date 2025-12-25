Melghat Village Celebrates Christmas With Faith And Folk Traditions
Tribal traditions blended with Christian faith as Mariyamapur celebrated Christmas with midnight prayers, Korku songs, folk dances, illuminated homes, and shared festive meals.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST
Amravati: Christmas was celebrated with quiet devotion and traditional colour in Mariyamapur village near Chikhaldara in Melghat, where houses were lit up, and celebrations stretched late into the night.
Mariyamapur, a tribal-dominated village with a population of around 300, wore a festive look for the occasion. Preparations had been underway for nearly a month. Streets were marked with lime designs, several homes were decorated with strings of lights, and children could be seen in new clothes, adding to the festive mood.
"A special midnight prayer was held at the village church on Christmas Eve from 10 pm to 12 am to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. After the prayers, villagers greeted one another inside the church. Another prayer was held on Christmas morning," Father James told ETV Bharat.
The celebrations reflected a blend of Christian faith and tribal tradition. Many houses displayed nativity scenes, while larger tableaux depicting the birth of Jesus were set up at the village’s four main squares and illuminated. Villagers sang folk songs in the Korku language and danced in traditional style through the night.
“All the residents here are Catholic, and Christmas is celebrated with full faith,” said Sahil Minshe, a youth from the village.
Food was shared across the village as part of the celebrations. Chivda was distributed as prasad, while chicken dishes and sweets were prepared in most homes. “Everyone eats together on Christmas. It brings the whole village together,” said Sushma Sawalkar.
The celebrations in Mariyamapur highlighted how Christmas in Melghat continues to reflect both religious belief and long-held tribal customs.