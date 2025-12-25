ETV Bharat / offbeat

Melghat Village Celebrates Christmas With Faith And Folk Traditions

The special midnight prayer that was held at the village church on Christmas Eve. ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati: Christmas was celebrated with quiet devotion and traditional colour in Mariyamapur village near Chikhaldara in Melghat, where houses were lit up, and celebrations stretched late into the night.

Mariyamapur, a tribal-dominated village with a population of around 300, wore a festive look for the occasion. Preparations had been underway for nearly a month. Streets were marked with lime designs, several homes were decorated with strings of lights, and children could be seen in new clothes, adding to the festive mood.

Houses decorated with Christmas spirit. (ETV Bharat)

"A special midnight prayer was held at the village church on Christmas Eve from 10 pm to 12 am to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. After the prayers, villagers greeted one another inside the church. Another prayer was held on Christmas morning," Father James told ETV Bharat.