How Ants Exchange Food Or Millipedes Defend Themselves? Take A Peek Into Maharashtra's Melghat To Know The Complex Science of Forests
Forest guard Suraj Bhagat has recorded more than 950 biodiversity observations and documented over 555 different organisms.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Amravati: The Melghat forest in Maharashtra’s Satpura range is home to tigers, leopards, bears, deer and a variety of colourful birds. But apart from its larger wildlife, the forest also supports countless smaller creatures that play a crucial role in maintaining its ecosystem.
From ants exchanging food and chemical signals to praying mantises hiding among leaves and millipedes displaying unusual defence mechanisms, these small organisms give a glimpse into the complex science of the forest.
Forest guard Suraj Bhagat, who has been working in the Chourakund area of Dharni taluka for the past seven years, has recorded more than 950 biodiversity observations and documented over 555 different organisms. His records include more than 140 birds, along with butterflies, insects, moths, frogs, lizards and other species.
Bhagat said his perspective toward forest patrols changed from observing large wildlife to paying attention to smaller creatures as well. He began recording observations of insects, butterflies, birds, reptiles and other organisms in a WhatsApp group called Sipna Documentation. The initiative eventually developed into a detailed record of biodiversity in the area.
According to Bhagat, his seven years of observations have resulted in more than 950 biodiversity records covering over 555 different organisms.
Two ants touching their mouths may appear to be kissing, but the behaviour is actually an important part of their social system.
Known as trophallaxis, the process involves one ant transferring food or digestive fluids to another through its mouth. This allows food collected by individual ants to be distributed throughout the colony, including to worker ants, larvae and sometimes the queen.
The process also helps ants exchange chemical signals and other biological information.
Millipedes, known as gom in Marathi, are often viewed with fear or disgust. However, some species have fascinating chemical defence mechanisms.
When threatened, certain millipedes release chemical secretions, and in some species these substances can produce a greenish glow in darkness. This phenomenon is known as bioluminescence and may help deter or distract predators.
Bhagat, however, pointed out that not every glowing millipede necessarily uses the same mechanism. The species must first be identified to determine the exact biological process involved.
The praying mantis gets its name from the way it holds its front legs together, appearing to pray. In reality, the posture helps it prepare to capture prey.
Known as naktoda in Marathi, the mantis has strong, spiny front legs that it uses to catch insects such as grasshoppers, flies, moths and crickets.
Its ability to turn its head through a wide angle also allows it to observe its surroundings while keeping its body still. Its large compound eyes and sensitivity to movement help it strike prey at the right moment.
Observing a bird involves more than simply identifying its species. Its physical features can provide important clues about its lifestyle and feeding habits. Birds of prey have feet, claws and strength suited to catching prey, while the shape of a bird’s beak often reflects its diet.
Birds that feed mainly on fruits, seeds, insects or fish have different beak structures. The shape of the beak and feet, body structure, feather patterns, colour and active hours can all help observers understand a bird’s identity and behaviour.
Bhagat said the approach to observing biodiversity among forest staff changed after Deputy Conservator of Forests Divya Bharti arrived in Melghat in 2022.
She encouraged forest personnel to observe not only large animals during patrols but also ants, butterflies, insects and other small organisms.
Bhagat said the guidance changed the way staff looked at the forest. Earlier, forest patrols mainly involved monitoring the forest area and tracking large wildlife. Now, documenting the presence and unique characteristics of smaller organisms has also become an important part of their work.
According to Bhagat, closer observation shows that every organism in the forest has a role to play.
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