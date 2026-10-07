ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Ants Exchange Food Or Millipedes Defend Themselves? Take A Peek Into Maharashtra's Melghat To Know The Complex Science of Forests

Two ants touching their mouths may appear to be kissing, but the behaviour is actually an important part of their social system. ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati: The Melghat forest in Maharashtra’s Satpura range is home to tigers, leopards, bears, deer and a variety of colourful birds. But apart from its larger wildlife, the forest also supports countless smaller creatures that play a crucial role in maintaining its ecosystem.

From ants exchanging food and chemical signals to praying mantises hiding among leaves and millipedes displaying unusual defence mechanisms, these small organisms give a glimpse into the complex science of the forest.

Forest guard Suraj Bhagat, who has been working in the Chourakund area of Dharni taluka for the past seven years, has recorded more than 950 biodiversity observations and documented over 555 different organisms. His records include more than 140 birds, along with butterflies, insects, moths, frogs, lizards and other species.

Some species have fascinating chemical defence mechanisms.S (ETV Bharat)

Bhagat said his perspective toward forest patrols changed from observing large wildlife to paying attention to smaller creatures as well. He began recording observations of insects, butterflies, birds, reptiles and other organisms in a WhatsApp group called Sipna Documentation. The initiative eventually developed into a detailed record of biodiversity in the area.

According to Bhagat, his seven years of observations have resulted in more than 950 biodiversity records covering over 555 different organisms.

Two ants touching their mouths may appear to be kissing, but the behaviour is actually an important part of their social system.

Forest guard Suraj Bhagat has been working in the Chourakund area of Dharni taluka for the past seven years (ETV Bharat)

Known as trophallaxis, the process involves one ant transferring food or digestive fluids to another through its mouth. This allows food collected by individual ants to be distributed throughout the colony, including to worker ants, larvae and sometimes the queen.

The process also helps ants exchange chemical signals and other biological information.