Melghat Farmer Revives Traditional Little Millet Cultivation After A Decade
Although Kutki was once a traditional crop in the region, its cultivation had almost stopped in several villages over the past eight to 10 years.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Amravati: Once an integral part of the farming practices and traditional diet of tribal and Gawli communities in Maharashtra's Melghat region, little millet, locally known as Kutki, is making a comeback in the fields. Recognised internationally as a nutritious superfood, this traditional millet is cultivated by farmers in remote parts of Melghat. However, its cultivation has declined in several villages over the past few years.
Now, Ganpat Shanware, a farmer from Motha village in Chikhaldara taluka of Amravati district, has revived its cultivation after a gap of nearly 10 years.
Shanware sowed little millet towards the end of July, with the crop generally ready for harvesting in November. Although Kutki was once a traditional crop in the region, its cultivation had almost stopped in several villages over the past eight to 10 years. This also led to a decline in the availability of local seeds.
Determined to revive the crop, Shanware arranged seeds and resumed cultivation this year. One of the advantages of growing little millet is that it requires minimal investment and can be cultivated without chemical fertilisers. He has also installed an electric fencing machine in his field to protect the crop from wild boars.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shanware said his primary objective was to grow Kutki for household consumption. He recalled that the grain once enjoyed good demand in the Partwada market, where traders were also readily available. However, as cultivation declined, its availability in the market also reduced.
Kutki is more than just a traditional grain for the tribal communities of Melghat. It has long been an important part of their food culture and dietary practices.
Traditionally, Kutki was included in the diet of people recovering from illnesses and women after childbirth. Since it is considered easy to digest, rice prepared from the grain was commonly served to people recovering from sickness. It was also an important component of the traditional postpartum diet.
Over time, changing food habits and the growing use of modern food grains pushed traditional varieties such as Kutki into the background. However, increasing awareness about the nutritional value of millets has renewed interest in these indigenous crops.
According to Prof. Jitendra Durge, Head of the Department of Agronomy at Shri Shivaji Agriculture College, Kutki is known as little millet in English and is among the smallest varieties of millet.
The United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets, bringing global attention to the nutritional and agricultural importance of traditional grains. The group includes jowar, bajra, ragi, foxtail millet, kodo millet and little millet, among others.
Prof. Durge said Kutki has considerable traditional significance in Melghat and is known by different names in local communities.
The crop generally takes 80 to 100 days to mature and can be cultivated even in the hilly and rocky terrain of Melghat. Sowing is usually recommended after the intensity of rainfall decreases. Since the seeds are extremely small, farmers need to take special care during the sowing process.
How little millet is cultivated
- Seed requirement: About three kilograms of seeds per acre.
- Sowing method: The tiny seeds are mixed with ash, fine soil or sawdust to ensure uniform sowing.
- Row spacing: A distance of about 22.5 cm should be maintained between rows.
- Crop duration: The crop is generally ready for harvesting within 80 to 100 days.
- Yield: Farmers can obtain about one to four quintals per acre.
- Cultivation cost: The crop requires low investment and can be grown using locally available seeds.
Nutritional benefits and commercial potential
Kutki is valued not only as a traditional food grain but also for its nutritional properties. Its protein content and other essential nutrients make it a useful addition to a balanced diet. It is also considered beneficial for managing blood sugar levels.
Traditionally, the grain is used to prepare several dishes, including rice, porridge and Ambil, a fermented or cooked millet-based preparation. It can also be included in children's diets when properly cooked and prepared according to their age.
According to Prof. Durge, little millet also offers opportunities for food processing and value addition. A variety of food products can be developed from the grain, and it is also used in the production of beer. The development of processing industries could create additional commercial opportunities for farmers.
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