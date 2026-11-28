ETV Bharat / offbeat

Melghat Farmer Revives Traditional Little Millet Cultivation After A Decade

Amravati: Once an integral part of the farming practices and traditional diet of tribal and Gawli communities in Maharashtra's Melghat region, little millet, locally known as Kutki, is making a comeback in the fields. Recognised internationally as a nutritious superfood, this traditional millet is cultivated by farmers in remote parts of Melghat. However, its cultivation has declined in several villages over the past few years.

Now, Ganpat Shanware, a farmer from Motha village in Chikhaldara taluka of Amravati district, has revived its cultivation after a gap of nearly 10 years.

Shanware sowed little millet towards the end of July, with the crop generally ready for harvesting in November. Although Kutki was once a traditional crop in the region, its cultivation had almost stopped in several villages over the past eight to 10 years. This also led to a decline in the availability of local seeds.

Melghat Farmer Revives Traditional Little Millet Cultivation After A Decade (ETV Bharat)

Determined to revive the crop, Shanware arranged seeds and resumed cultivation this year. One of the advantages of growing little millet is that it requires minimal investment and can be cultivated without chemical fertilisers. He has also installed an electric fencing machine in his field to protect the crop from wild boars.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shanware said his primary objective was to grow Kutki for household consumption. He recalled that the grain once enjoyed good demand in the Partwada market, where traders were also readily available. However, as cultivation declined, its availability in the market also reduced.

Ganpat Shanware, Farmer (ETV Bharat)

Kutki is more than just a traditional grain for the tribal communities of Melghat. It has long been an important part of their food culture and dietary practices.

Traditionally, Kutki was included in the diet of people recovering from illnesses and women after childbirth. Since it is considered easy to digest, rice prepared from the grain was commonly served to people recovering from sickness. It was also an important component of the traditional postpartum diet.

Over time, changing food habits and the growing use of modern food grains pushed traditional varieties such as Kutki into the background. However, increasing awareness about the nutritional value of millets has renewed interest in these indigenous crops.

Melghat Farmer Revives Traditional Little Millet Cultivation After A Decade (ETV Bharat)

According to Prof. Jitendra Durge, Head of the Department of Agronomy at Shri Shivaji Agriculture College, Kutki is known as little millet in English and is among the smallest varieties of millet.