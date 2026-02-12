Meet Nalini Sudhakar: 61-Year-Old Teacher From Srikakulam Marches To Glory In Race Walking
Sudhakar balances teaching and race walking, winning national and international medals while inspiring youth through discipline.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Srikakulam: Doctors advise that walking every day is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay fit and healthy. Nalini Sudhakar from Homeo Colony in Srikakulam city is a living example.
At 61, Sudhakar maintains excellent health and continues to shine on the sports field, excelling in race walking competitions at national and international levels.
He works as an English teacher at Laver Government High School. While shaping young minds in the classroom, he has remained deeply committed to physical fitness through regular exercise. His journey in race walking began nearly 30 years ago, and he continues with the same discipline and passion, proving that age is no barrier when determination leads the way.
Race walking is a demanding sport governed by strict rules. Athletes must move quickly while maintaining constant contact with the ground and swinging their arms rhythmically.
Any violation earns a yellow card from referees and repeated faults can lead to disqualification. The sport is part of the Olympic Games and is known for its intense physical and mental challenges.
Experts say race walking improves heart health, helps control weight, strengthens bones and muscles, enhances blood circulation and supports digestion. Sudhakar believes these benefits have played a key role in keeping him energetic and fit even in his 60s.
His list of achievements is impressive. Internationally, he finished sixth in Malaysia in 2011. He later won silver in Sri Lanka in 2023, gold in Nepal in 2024, and another silver in the 5 km category at a meet in Mangalore last year.
He also claimed two gold medals and a silver medal in competitions held in Bhutan, as well as participating in events in Thailand and Chennai.
At the national level, Sudhakar won gold medals in Maharashtra and Telangana in 2021, followed by strong performances in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal during 2022 and 2023. In the past three years, he has participated in four competitions across different states, winning gold each time.
He has been a consistent performer at the state level since 2012 and continues to inspire many through his dedication. Looking ahead, Sudhakar is ready to train youngsters in the district and hopes to motivate more people to adopt walking as a way of life.
Sudhakar’s journey highlights how commitment to walking and fitness can overcome age-related limits, inspiring others to adopt this healthy habit.
