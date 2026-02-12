ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meet Nalini Sudhakar: 61-Year-Old Teacher From Srikakulam Marches To Glory In Race Walking

Srikakulam: Doctors advise that walking every day is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay fit and healthy. Nalini Sudhakar from Homeo Colony in Srikakulam city is a living example.

At 61, Sudhakar maintains excellent health and continues to shine on the sports field, excelling in race walking competitions at national and international levels.

He works as an English teacher at Laver Government High School. While shaping young minds in the classroom, he has remained deeply committed to physical fitness through regular exercise. His journey in race walking began nearly 30 years ago, and he continues with the same discipline and passion, proving that age is no barrier when determination leads the way.

Race walking is a demanding sport governed by strict rules. Athletes must move quickly while maintaining constant contact with the ground and swinging their arms rhythmically.

Any violation earns a yellow card from referees and repeated faults can lead to disqualification. The sport is part of the Olympic Games and is known for its intense physical and mental challenges.

Experts say race walking improves heart health, helps control weight, strengthens bones and muscles, enhances blood circulation and supports digestion. Sudhakar believes these benefits have played a key role in keeping him energetic and fit even in his 60s.