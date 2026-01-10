Meet Nalanda's Chhotu Kumar, A Divyang Without Hands Who Plays Cricket, Writes BA Exams With Feet
Chhotu holds the bat with his neck and shoulder to hit 4s and 6s against able-bodied cricketers. He hopes to play para-cricket in Indian colours.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
By Mohd. Mahmood Alam
Nalanda: The story of 18-year-old Chhotu Kumar, from Nalanda district in Bihar, is bound to remind you of the Bollywood film Iqbal, about a deaf and mute boy named Iqbal, who dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team.
Chhotu was born without hands. Yet, not only is he pursuing higher studies by writing with his feet, but also hitting fours and sixes on the cricket field, by holding the bat between his neck and shoulder. His zest for life has become an inspiration for young people.
The son of Pudin Manjhi, a resident of Markatta village in Giriyak block, Chhotu has been a cricket enthusiast since childhood. Initially, he didn't get a place in teams due to his disability, but he didn't give up. He started practicing alone with a wooden bat near his house. Today, he hits shots by wielding the bat between his neck and shoulder with such confidence that even experienced bowlers are left astonished.
Chhotu plays with both tennis and leather balls. Competing against able-bodied players, he earns between Rs 200 and Rs 3,000 per match, and has progressed from being an oddity to an attraction purely for his batting skills among local audiences. He has been called to play matches not only in Nalanda, but also in neighbouring Lakhisarai and far-off Jharkhand.
Inspirations: Sachin And J&K's Aamir
Chhotu is a fan of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, but his lifetime inspiration is Sachin Tendulkar, and disabled cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone of Jammu and Kashmir, who made history by being part of Sachin's team in the inaugural match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).
Chhotu does all his work himself. When studying, he writes by holding a pen between his toes. With this skill, he passed Matriculation with a commendable 58 per cent marks in 2023, and Intermediate with an even better 68 per cent in 2025. Currently, he is pursuing a BA degree from Maa Ashapuri College in Giriyak.
Self-Made Son Of Labourers
Chhotu doesn't want to be a burden on anyone. He rides bicycles, motorcycles, and tractors using his feet and shoulders. He earns money to pursue his degree by transporting soil with a tractor. He is the fourth of five siblings, and his parents work as labourers.
His mother, Lalo Devi, says, "He was born without hands, but we never considered him a burden; today he does everything himself." Under the Bihar government's disability relief fund, he receives Rs 1,100 per month, but this is insufficient for his needs.
"The Rs 1,100 per month Chhotu gets from the Bihar government's disability relief fund is too little for his needs and studies. We want the government to provide him with assistance for playing sports," said Lalo Devi.
Soaring Aspirations
Chhotu said, "If the government increases sports resources and financial assistance, I can bring glory to India in para-cricket like Amir Hussain Lone." He mentioned his senior, Roshan Kumar, whose encouragement helped him in the past, when villagers used to taunt him.
"People in the village taunted me, but my senior, Roshan Kumar, encouraged me a lot. Today I play matches with able-bodied boys. So what if I don't have hands, my spirits are high. I want to build my career in cricket along with my studies," said Chhotu cheerfully.
What's Differently-Abled Cricket?
Para-cricket, also known as disabled cricket, is a specialised form of cricket for physically disabled players, including categories for visually impaired, hearing impaired, physically disabled, and wheelchair users. In India, it is governed by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), an umbrella organisation established in 2021 with the support of BCCI, and received recognition from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) in 2025.
The rules are similar to regular cricket, only adapted to suit different disabilities, as seen in players like Amir Hussain Lone, who plays using his feet and shoulders, as like Chhotu, he doesn't have hands. This sport provides a national and international platform for disabled athletes.
Also Read:
- Once A Beggar, Now A Giver, Divyang Raju Distributes Blankets To Needy On Wheelchair In Pathankot
- Jodhpur’s Unsung Hero: How Hukumaram Built A Hostel And School For 200 Divyang Students
- Taste Of Empowerment: How Raipur's Specially-Abled Women Built A Food Stall That Changed Lives
- Tendulkar meets Jammu and Kashmir para cricket team captain, calls him a 'real hero, an inspiration'