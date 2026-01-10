ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meet Nalanda's Chhotu Kumar, A Divyang Without Hands Who Plays Cricket, Writes BA Exams With Feet

By Mohd. Mahmood Alam

Nalanda: The story of 18-year-old Chhotu Kumar, from Nalanda district in Bihar, is bound to remind you of the Bollywood film Iqbal, about a deaf and mute boy named Iqbal, who dreams of playing for the Indian cricket team.

Chhotu was born without hands. Yet, not only is he pursuing higher studies by writing with his feet, but also hitting fours and sixes on the cricket field, by holding the bat between his neck and shoulder. His zest for life has become an inspiration for young people.

The son of Pudin Manjhi, a resident of Markatta village in Giriyak block, Chhotu has been a cricket enthusiast since childhood. Initially, he didn't get a place in teams due to his disability, but he didn't give up. He started practicing alone with a wooden bat near his house. Today, he hits shots by wielding the bat between his neck and shoulder with such confidence that even experienced bowlers are left astonished.

Chhotu plays with both tennis and leather balls. Competing against able-bodied players, he earns between Rs 200 and Rs 3,000 per match, and has progressed from being an oddity to an attraction purely for his batting skills among local audiences. He has been called to play matches not only in Nalanda, but also in neighbouring Lakhisarai and far-off Jharkhand.

Inspirations: Sachin And J&K's Aamir

Chhotu is a fan of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, but his lifetime inspiration is Sachin Tendulkar, and disabled cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone of Jammu and Kashmir, who made history by being part of Sachin's team in the inaugural match of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).

Chhotu does all his work himself. When studying, he writes by holding a pen between his toes. With this skill, he passed Matriculation with a commendable 58 per cent marks in 2023, and Intermediate with an even better 68 per cent in 2025. Currently, he is pursuing a BA degree from Maa Ashapuri College in Giriyak.

Self-Made Son Of Labourers