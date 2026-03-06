ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meet Ludhiana's Mridula Jain, The Woman Behind Shingora, Who Turned Shawls Into Global Fashion

By Virendra Thind

Ludhiana: Four decades ago, shawls were largely seen as a winter necessity rather than a fashion statement. And it is in this limited scope that Mridula Jain saw massive opportunity. What began in 1986 with just eight handlooms has today grown into Shingora, one of India’s leading shawl export brands reaching markets across Europe, North America and Australia.

On International Women’s Day, Jain’s story stands as an example of how determination and hard work can transform a modest idea into a global enterprise. Today, the Ludhiana-based brand employs nearly 1,000 people and has built a reputation for high-quality shawls, scarves and fashion textiles.

Meet Ludhiana's Mridula Jain, The Woman Behind Shingora, Who Turned Shawls Into Global Fashion (ETV Bharat)

Born into a Jain family in Ludhiana, Mridula Jain completed her graduation and got married. But as always she was nurturing the idea of doing something good. So post marriage, even domestic life and responsibilities did not diminish her desire to pursue something meaningful. Determined to continue her education, she completed her post-graduation and soon began exploring entrepreneurial possibilities.

In 1986, she founded Shingora, a venture that she was also not sure would gradually redefine the perception of shawls in the Indian fashion industry.

Meet Ludhiana's Mridula Jain, The Woman Behind Shingora, Who Turned Shawls Into Global Fashion (ETV Bharat)

“When I started Shingora, shawls were considered only a necessity. My husband being supportive of my pursuits and interests, brought eight handloom machines. I named the brand after Shingar because I wanted shawls to represent a woman’s beauty,” Jain recalls.

In its early years, the company focused on producing traditional shawls. Over time, however, Jain expanded the range to include dupattas, scarves, suit sets, Kashmiri shawls and home decor textiles.

Her vision helped turn a conventional winter accessory into a fashion product, allowing the brand to find a place in both domestic and international markets.

Today, Shingora’s net worth has crossed Rs 100 crore while the brand operates more than 100 showrooms across India. Nearly 90 percent of its products are exported, reaching countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Australia.

Meet Ludhiana's Mridula Jain, The Woman Behind Shingora, Who Turned Shawls Into Global Fashion (ETV Bharat)

“In the beginning I used to travel to Delhi to deal for orders. My first big order was worth Rs 10 lakh. That gave us confidence to expand and take the brand global,” Jain says.

In the midst of establishing the enterprise, it was always in Jain's mind to prioritise employment opportunities for women.