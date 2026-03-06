Meet Ludhiana's Mridula Jain, The Woman Behind Shingora, Who Turned Shawls Into Global Fashion
Starting with eight handlooms in 1986, Mridula Jain built Shingora into a Rs 100-crore global shawl export brand, creating livelihoods for nearly 1,000 workers.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
By Virendra Thind
Ludhiana: Four decades ago, shawls were largely seen as a winter necessity rather than a fashion statement. And it is in this limited scope that Mridula Jain saw massive opportunity. What began in 1986 with just eight handlooms has today grown into Shingora, one of India’s leading shawl export brands reaching markets across Europe, North America and Australia.
On International Women’s Day, Jain’s story stands as an example of how determination and hard work can transform a modest idea into a global enterprise. Today, the Ludhiana-based brand employs nearly 1,000 people and has built a reputation for high-quality shawls, scarves and fashion textiles.
Born into a Jain family in Ludhiana, Mridula Jain completed her graduation and got married. But as always she was nurturing the idea of doing something good. So post marriage, even domestic life and responsibilities did not diminish her desire to pursue something meaningful. Determined to continue her education, she completed her post-graduation and soon began exploring entrepreneurial possibilities.
In 1986, she founded Shingora, a venture that she was also not sure would gradually redefine the perception of shawls in the Indian fashion industry.
“When I started Shingora, shawls were considered only a necessity. My husband being supportive of my pursuits and interests, brought eight handloom machines. I named the brand after Shingar because I wanted shawls to represent a woman’s beauty,” Jain recalls.
In its early years, the company focused on producing traditional shawls. Over time, however, Jain expanded the range to include dupattas, scarves, suit sets, Kashmiri shawls and home decor textiles.
Her vision helped turn a conventional winter accessory into a fashion product, allowing the brand to find a place in both domestic and international markets.
Today, Shingora’s net worth has crossed Rs 100 crore while the brand operates more than 100 showrooms across India. Nearly 90 percent of its products are exported, reaching countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Australia.
“In the beginning I used to travel to Delhi to deal for orders. My first big order was worth Rs 10 lakh. That gave us confidence to expand and take the brand global,” Jain says.
In the midst of establishing the enterprise, it was always in Jain's mind to prioritise employment opportunities for women.
“I have always tried to provide facilities for the workers associated with the company. For women employees, we even arrange transportation so they can travel safely between home and the workplace,” she says.
Many women now form a key part of the production and design teams at Shingora.
But the brand’s growth did not come without obstacles. Access to finance proved to be one of the biggest challenges in the early years.
“The difficulties were not within the family or the workplace, it was in the policies and banking procedures. At that time, loans were given only if someone held 51 percent of company shares, which made things difficult for us,” Jain explains.
Despite the hurdles and the absence of subsidies or government support in the beginning, Jain continued expanding the business with the backing of her family.
“In the early days I designed the products myself. Gradually we hired experts, and now my daughter-in-law is also involved in the business,” she says.
Over the years, Jain’s contribution to entrepreneurship and exports has earned her accolades and recognition. She has so far received the following awards:
• Mahila Udyog Ratna Award (1993)
• Women Entrepreneur of the Year (1994)
• Best Woman Entrepreneur by the State Government (1995)
• Mochpura Supreme Shawl Award (2001)
• Woolmark Company Award (2003)
• Punjab Government Honour on International Women’s Day (2008)
• Women Exporter of the Year by Dun & Bradstreet (2015)
• Pride of Ludhiana Award by Global Achievers Forum (2017)
Jain believes that education and independence are key to empowering women.
“Every woman should have the freedom to make decisions about her life. Often women suppress their inherent desire to become something because of family responsibilities. Society must support them, because when a woman progresses, she takes her entire family forward,” she says.
