ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meet Lal Khan, The Muslim Devotee Who Translated Ramcharit Manas Into Bundeli

In his family, reciting the Ramayana, staging Ramlila, and singing bhajans has been a generations-old tradition. He goes on to reminisce how four or five Brahmins would regularly sit with his father to sing verses from the epic. His mother sang too. Listening turned into learning, and learning into lifelong devotion for Khan who says, “At that time, Ramayana was recited in every village. I was also invited to sing and I never felt awkward. It came naturally and continues even today,” he says.

For Khan, devotion mattered not definitions. “Since childhood, I grew up with Ramayana as a part of our life. I never knew what Hindu or Muslim meant,” he says.

Lucknow: The original Valmiki Ramayana was composed in Sanskrit, while the Shri Ramcharit Manas flows in the lyrical rhythm of Awadhi. Now the epic has also found a voice in Bundeli. And who is the man who took the responsibility of translating it? Lal Khan, a Muslim man, who has devoted his entire life to Ramayana, Hindu traditions and spiritual music, without ever seeing them through the lens of religious division.

Why did he think about translating the Ramcharit Manas into Bundeli? "It came from my guru," he says. His guru told him that if the epic reached people in their own language, many people would be able to read and digest it. Khan decided to get into the job and dedicated three years to the translation.

While working on the translation, he experienced moments he describes as spiritual, leaving a mark on him. “Three monkeys would often sit near me when I was writing, and I cherish those moments,” recalls Khan asserting that it was a sign of divine presence.

Khan leads a simple life. He used to work in a private company to support his family but is currently devoting all his rime to reciting the epic in many villages when invited. Now that his children are grown, he is spending all his time on spiritual and cultural work.

“I always say that since we were born in India, we are Hindus,” he says, carefully explaining that for him, Hinduism represents culture, not conflict. “We were born as Muslims, but our ancestors made sure to make us learn and live in harmony. That is what we pass on to the next generation,” he says.

In Bijna village, Hindu festivals are celebrated as per year-old traditions. Non-vegetarian food is avoided, and religious harmony is a lived by almost every one. Lal Khan stresses that there has never been hostility among any religion, only mutual respect.

“Here Hindus and Muslims stay like brothers and it is ingrained in the culture. No one dares to deviate,” he says.

Khan has fond memories of India’s social movements when as a child, he participated in Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan Movement, by singing devotional and patriotic songs. He says Vinoba Bhave was so impressed that he took him to Varanasi to be part of reform campaigns, including the movement against cow slaughter.

In times when religion is dividing people, Khan exemplifies what that India’s spiritual traditions have stood for. "Shared devotion is the only way all religions can be respected," says Khan, who believes in practicing harmony more than preaching it.