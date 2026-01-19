ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meet Kas Naidu, South Africa’s First Female Cricket Commentator With Telugu Roots

Anakapalli: Cricket commentary, till a long time, was an arena dominated by male voices. But of late, some women broke the glass ceiling and forayed into the commentary box to hold the mike and speak with expertise. Among them is Kasturi Naidu, popularly known as Kas Naidu, who created history by becoming South Africa’s first female cricket commentator. She also fulfilled her long-cherished dream by doing live commentary in India during the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

But not many cricket fans know that Kas Naidu has deep Telugu roots.

Born and raised in Durban, South Africa, Kasturi’s ancestral home is in Anakapalli in North Andhra. Though her parents, Bhagavati and Sannasi Naidu, are from the region, her maternal grandfather was from Venkojipalem near Anakapalli. So even when her family migrated to South Africa during her grandparents’ time, she has maintained a unique and strong bond with their homeland.

Kasturi grew up listening to stories about Andhra Pradesh from her mother, who visited Anakapalli occasionally. These narratives nurtured her affection for India and kept her rooted to her Telugu heritage.

As a child, Kasturi was tomboyish and loved sports. She excelled in netball and running, showing signs of athletic discipline early in life. "For me the turning point came when I heard West Indies commentator Donna Symonds on air. I was inspired. At 14, I decided to make a mark as a cricket commentator, an ambition not many girls nurtured at the time," says Kasturi.

She pursued journalism and worked as a reporter and sports producer in radio and television. In 2003, she got the opportunity to work as a TV host during the ICC Cricket World Cup. And since then there was no looking back.