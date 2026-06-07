Meet Brijesh Kumar: The Gaya Amputee Who Beats Disability With Foot Calligraphy To Spread Light Of Knowledge
Brijesh carries out every task with his feet and is spreading education awareness while keeping his own dreams alive
Published : June 7, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Gaya: With both his arms disabled, Brijesh Kumar of Kendua village in Gaya is not unknown to adversities. Despite the inefficacy of his vital limbs, he stands tall due to his grit, determination and passion for whatever he likes.
Kumar unhesitatingly gives expression to his thoughts by writing with his feet, and his writing is hailed as a calligrapher’s delight.
After both his hands were amputated following an accident, his life was thrown out of gear. For the past three years, he has been spreading awareness about education at his village, besides teaching dozens of children daily.
His courage serves as an example for those in society who often give up in the face of minor difficulties. Brijesh is also a source of inspiration for thousands of people with disabilities, as he has achieved what many like him might consider a dream.
Besides writing, he uses both legs to operate a mobile phone. He can also write on a whiteboard with his amputated hand. The technique he employs proves the saying “where there's a will, there's a way”.
Not only can he operate his mobile phone effectively with his feet, but he can also use his mouth and the end of his amputated hand to make and receive calls, besides using applications. His every move reflects his incredible courage and enthusiasm.
He is providing free education to hundreds of underprivileged children while using a whiteboard. He uses the whiteboard by attaching a rubber band to the end of his amputated hand, along with a marker and uses the latter to write. Seeing him solve difficult math problems is a sight to watch. His students, who are in Classes 1 to 10, acknowledge his able mentorship while they excel in studies.
Brijesh, who was a brilliant student, said he wanted to be an engineer, but an accident changed his life when he was electrocuted in 2015 with 11,000 volts of electricity, leaving him severely burnt. He underwent treatment for five years after the accident, during which his hands needed to be amputated. He also suffered serious injuries to his legs and head.
Brijesh remained undeterred despite the accident and is now recognised not for his disability but for his courage. Facing acute financial difficulties, he is desperately searching for any job he can find.
Brijesh said he's not only trying to secure his own future but also providing free education to the poor children while helping them build their future. Despite facing difficulties himself, he's committed to helping others overcome them.
Brijesh disclosed that his father is a small farmer, who also doubles up as a labourer to make both ends meet. After his accident and prolonged recovery, he passed his intermediate exams in 2023 and is currently pursuing his graduation.
He shared that his family faced its biggest setback when his mother passed away. He has four brothers and a father. After enduring difficult circumstances, he has resumed his studies while keeping his dream of becoming an engineer alive.
"I do everything from using the phone to writing and reading without any problem. I regret that I could not save my mother,” he said.
He yearns to take up any small job but luck does not seem to favour him as his applications continue to be rejected. He is told that since he doesn't have both hands, he cannot work.
"Everyone asks who will stay with me. How will I work? That's why my form is rejected, and I fail to get a job. Those who reject my form do not know that people like me can do the unthinkable and create history," he said.
But despite these hurdles, his spirits remain high. He said that apart from cooking food, he can perform every other task.
His feet function like hands, for which he practised constantly. He is confident that sooner or later his dreams will surely come true. All he wants is for the government authorities to consider his case.