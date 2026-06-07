ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meet Brijesh Kumar: The Gaya Amputee Who Beats Disability With Foot Calligraphy To Spread Light Of Knowledge

Gaya: With both his arms disabled, Brijesh Kumar of Kendua village in Gaya is not unknown to adversities. Despite the inefficacy of his vital limbs, he stands tall due to his grit, determination and passion for whatever he likes.

Kumar unhesitatingly gives expression to his thoughts by writing with his feet, and his writing is hailed as a calligrapher’s delight.

After both his hands were amputated following an accident, his life was thrown out of gear. For the past three years, he has been spreading awareness about education at his village, besides teaching dozens of children daily.

His courage serves as an example for those in society who often give up in the face of minor difficulties. Brijesh is also a source of inspiration for thousands of people with disabilities, as he has achieved what many like him might consider a dream.

Besides writing, he uses both legs to operate a mobile phone. He can also write on a whiteboard with his amputated hand. The technique he employs proves the saying “where there's a will, there's a way”.

Not only can he operate his mobile phone effectively with his feet, but he can also use his mouth and the end of his amputated hand to make and receive calls, besides using applications. His every move reflects his incredible courage and enthusiasm.

He is providing free education to hundreds of underprivileged children while using a whiteboard. He uses the whiteboard by attaching a rubber band to the end of his amputated hand, along with a marker and uses the latter to write. Seeing him solve difficult math problems is a sight to watch. His students, who are in Classes 1 to 10, acknowledge his able mentorship while they excel in studies.

Brijesh, who was a brilliant student, said he wanted to be an engineer, but an accident changed his life when he was electrocuted in 2015 with 11,000 volts of electricity, leaving him severely burnt. He underwent treatment for five years after the accident, during which his hands needed to be amputated. He also suffered serious injuries to his legs and head.

Brijesh remained undeterred despite the accident and is now recognised not for his disability but for his courage. Facing acute financial difficulties, he is desperately searching for any job he can find.