ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meditative Cultivation: Bihar Farmer Blends Organic Farming With Meditation, Claims It Helps Crops Flourish

Gaya: In Gopalpur village of Sherghati block in Bihar’s Gaya district, early mornings offer a sight rare to find in farmlands. A farmer sits cross-legged between rows of dragon fruit and chillies, and is in a meditation mode for hours under the open sky. This happens to be Srikant Yadav's daily routine as he firmly believes that crops do not grow only with water and fertilizer, but also with positive energy and spiritual connection.

Certainly an unusual practice, that too at a time when most farmers rely on chemical, traditional or organic farming methods, Srikant continues to meditate with the belief that it has immense impact on agriculture.

Yadav takes care of his crops after meditation session (ETV Bharat)

Due to his unique method of farming Srikant has become a topic of discussion among people in the region. Yadav calls his model a combination of 'organic and yogic farming.' "Regular meditation in the fields and remembering God helps crop grow faster, remain healthier and improve productivity. Farming is not limited to fertilizers and irrigation. The way we think and invest energy decides the positive aura all around. When crops are nurtured with positive vibrations, their growth improves,” claims Srikant.

Currently, Yadav has adopted intercropping on nearly 7.5 acres of land. He has cultivated seven different crops together, including dragon fruit, banana, coriander, potato, chilli, spinach and other vegetables. "Multi-cropping reduces risk of loss and ensures continuous income. If one crop fails, another compensates for the loss. Depending on a single crop could prove dangerous. Intercropping keeps income flowing from different sources,” he explains.

Srikant Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Since villagers say they are seeing this kind of farming for the first time, they are inquisitive about the outcome. "We often spot Yadav sitting quietly among his plants for long hours, meditating in the middle of the fields. He says he can see the divine light falling on the crops and believes this directly supports their growth," say villagers.

Yadav attributes the practice and belief to Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, where he underwent a year-long training in organic and yogic farming.

“At Mount Abu, farmers and agricultural scientists from across the country come to learn these techniques. I saw how intercropping, organic pesticides and meditation-based farming were being practiced together and I was inspired,” he explains.