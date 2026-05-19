Meditative Cultivation: Bihar Farmer Blends Organic Farming With Meditation, Claims It Helps Crops Flourish
A farmer has been the topic of discussion for combining meditation, spirituality and organic intercropping, claiming the unusual farming model improves crop growth and profitability.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:59 PM IST
Gaya: In Gopalpur village of Sherghati block in Bihar’s Gaya district, early mornings offer a sight rare to find in farmlands. A farmer sits cross-legged between rows of dragon fruit and chillies, and is in a meditation mode for hours under the open sky. This happens to be Srikant Yadav's daily routine as he firmly believes that crops do not grow only with water and fertilizer, but also with positive energy and spiritual connection.
Certainly an unusual practice, that too at a time when most farmers rely on chemical, traditional or organic farming methods, Srikant continues to meditate with the belief that it has immense impact on agriculture.
Due to his unique method of farming Srikant has become a topic of discussion among people in the region. Yadav calls his model a combination of 'organic and yogic farming.' "Regular meditation in the fields and remembering God helps crop grow faster, remain healthier and improve productivity. Farming is not limited to fertilizers and irrigation. The way we think and invest energy decides the positive aura all around. When crops are nurtured with positive vibrations, their growth improves,” claims Srikant.
Currently, Yadav has adopted intercropping on nearly 7.5 acres of land. He has cultivated seven different crops together, including dragon fruit, banana, coriander, potato, chilli, spinach and other vegetables. "Multi-cropping reduces risk of loss and ensures continuous income. If one crop fails, another compensates for the loss. Depending on a single crop could prove dangerous. Intercropping keeps income flowing from different sources,” he explains.
Since villagers say they are seeing this kind of farming for the first time, they are inquisitive about the outcome. "We often spot Yadav sitting quietly among his plants for long hours, meditating in the middle of the fields. He says he can see the divine light falling on the crops and believes this directly supports their growth," say villagers.
Yadav attributes the practice and belief to Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, where he underwent a year-long training in organic and yogic farming.
“At Mount Abu, farmers and agricultural scientists from across the country come to learn these techniques. I saw how intercropping, organic pesticides and meditation-based farming were being practiced together and I was inspired,” he explains.
After returning to Bihar, Yadav decided to implement the same model in his village and now wishes that others in the village also take to the same method of cultivation.
He says earlier he was not conscious of ill-effects of chemical based fertilisers, It was also expensive and therefore less profitable. Now, he prepares natural pesticides using neem, dhatura, cow urine, akwan and karanj. “This reduces dependence on chemical products and keeps the fertility of the soil intact,” he says.
Yadav believes the key to become successful is when organic farming is combined with meditation-based practices. According to him, this drastically cuts cultivation costs while improving returns. He connects his method with traditional Indian agricultural culture. He recalls how earlier generations used rituals and prayers before sowing seeds or harvesting crops.
“Like everyone else, my father and grandfather would begin farming activities only after worship during auspicious occasions like Akshaya Tritiya. From sowing to harvesting, every stage involved prayer. Meditation is simply the modern form of that tradition,” he explains.
Though many consider his approach a new-age experiment, Yadav insists it is deeply rooted in India’s old farming traditions, where spirituality and agriculture often went hand in hand.
At present, he estimates to earn around Rs 10-15 lakh annually from his farm. "By next year, this model could generate Rs 60-70 lakh annually. If farmers adopt planned intercropping, organic methods and yogic meditation together, farming can become one of the most profitable professions,” he claimed.
However, agricultural experts remain cautious about linking meditation directly with crop growth. Magadh University Botany Department Assistant Professor Amit Kumar Singh said organic farming has been tested and proven to be a way of improving soil health and crop quality, but the scientific evidence regarding meditation directly affecting plant growth remains limited.
“Yoga and meditation are definitely beneficial for the farmer’s mental and physical health. They reduce stress and help maintain a positive mindset while working. But how it could directly impact growth has not been scientifically established,” he warns.
Several studies have explored the effects of music and environment on plants, but meditation-based farming is still largely viewed through the lens of faith and belief, he adds.
Unconcerned about the debate, Yadav believes his experiment will take shape of a larger movement across Bihar. "Let farmers move away from chemical-intensive agriculture and embrace a model that combines organic cultivation with mental peace and spirituality," says Srikant adding that farming should not be considered a livelihood, but a way of life.
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