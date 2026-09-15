Mechanic Muniyandi's 25-Year Morning Ritual: Feeding Hundreds Of Parrots Every Day
The sight of hundreds of parrots feeding on rice and millet has become a familiar attraction for local residents and visitors, reports Shakti Saravana Kumar.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu): Every morning, as the clock approaches 6, an unusual gathering begins near the Kanmaikarai of the Payyur Arakasu Amman Temple near Sivaganga.
Hundreds of green parrots descend from the surrounding areas, filling the air with their calls as they gather for their daily meal.
Waiting for them is Nesan Muniyandi, a motor mechanic who has spend more than two decades turning bird feeding into a cherished part of his daily life.
Under a banyan tree, Muniyandi has set up a wooden platform where he places grains and other food for the parrots. Within minutes, the birds begin arriving in large numbers.
The sight of hundreds of parrots gathering together and feeding on rice and millet has become a familiar attraction for local residents and visitors.
What began with just a few birds has grown into a daily ritual involving hundreds of parrots.
Muniyandi has been spending his own time and money to feed and provide water for the birds for more than 25 years. His dedication has earned him an affectionate nickname among locals — the 'lover of parrots'.
A Bond That Began Among Palm Trees
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, Muniyandi recalled how his connection with the birds began.
"I had ancestral property in my area where there were more than 2,000 palm trees. A large number of birds lived there, particularly green parrots. They also used to feed on rice grains that were dried in the area.
"When the parrots came to eat the rice, some people would chase them away. But I never did that. Instead, I started thinking about how I could bring them together," he said.
After completing his studies, Muniyandi left his hometown for work. When he returned years later, he was shocked to find that a large number of palm trees had been cut down.
Despite the destruction of their habitat, the parrots continued to remain in the area.
Then another setback came. The banyan tree where many of the birds had taken shelter fell.
Muniyandi decided to plant another banyan tree. That tree has now grown, providing a place for the birds to gather. He has continued feeding them there for more than 25 years.
A Mechanic Before Anything Else
Muniyandi works as a motor mechanic specialising in troubleshooting electrical machines. Yet, before beginning his work each day, he makes time for the parrots.
"Every day, before starting my work, my first task is to spend time with the parrots. I take care of everything from feeding them to providing water," he said.
His efforts have also inspired others. Many people now contribute by purchasing rice and millet for the birds. A small tent has been set up at the site to store the supplies, and Muniyandi said he usually keeps between 100 and 200 kg of food for the parrots.
He does not consider what he does a service.
"I don't want to call this work of mine a service because I get a lot of benefit from doing this. It makes me happy, and people also come here to see the parrots," he said.
The parrots have seemingly developed their own timetable. Their numbers are particularly high between 6 AM and 9 AM, and again between 5 PM and 6 PM.
At a time when concrete structures are steadily replacing natural habitats, Muniyandi's simple effort to provide food, water and shelter has created a small refuge for hundreds of birds.