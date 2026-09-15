ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mechanic Muniyandi's 25-Year Morning Ritual: Feeding Hundreds Of Parrots Every Day

Hundreds of parrots gather every day near the Kanmaikarai, Payyur Arakasu Amman Temple near Sivaganga. ( ETV Bharat )

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu): Every morning, as the clock approaches 6, an unusual gathering begins near the Kanmaikarai of the Payyur Arakasu Amman Temple near Sivaganga.

Hundreds of green parrots descend from the surrounding areas, filling the air with their calls as they gather for their daily meal.

Waiting for them is Nesan Muniyandi, a motor mechanic who has spend more than two decades turning bird feeding into a cherished part of his daily life.

The parrots have seemingly developed their own timetable. (ETV Bharat)

Under a banyan tree, Muniyandi has set up a wooden platform where he places grains and other food for the parrots. Within minutes, the birds begin arriving in large numbers.

The sight of hundreds of parrots gathering together and feeding on rice and millet has become a familiar attraction for local residents and visitors.

Muniyandi has set up a wooden platform where he places grains and other food for the parrots under this banyan tree (ETV Bharat)

What began with just a few birds has grown into a daily ritual involving hundreds of parrots.

Muniyandi has been spending his own time and money to feed and provide water for the birds for more than 25 years. His dedication has earned him an affectionate nickname among locals — the 'lover of parrots'.

A Bond That Began Among Palm Trees

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, Muniyandi recalled how his connection with the birds began.

"I had ancestral property in my area where there were more than 2,000 palm trees. A large number of birds lived there, particularly green parrots. They also used to feed on rice grains that were dried in the area.