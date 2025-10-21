Meat Shop With A Difference: Kolkata’s 80-Year-Old Kali Puja That Continues Inside A Butcher Shop
Long before supermarkets and air-conditioned meat counters, Gopal Mukherjee, known as 'Gopal Patha’ turned his meat shop into a shrine where he worshipped Goddess Kali.
Kolkata: Kolkata: Situated near Bhawanipur’s Gaza Park is a meat shop where amidst the aroma of fresh mutton and the clang of cleavers, a temple dedicated to Goddess Kali has been existing for years. It stands as a piece of heritage, and a lamp within has been burning since the days of Partition-era violence. This is Ma Kali Meat Shop, once owned by a revered figure of Kolkata’s turbulent 1946 - Gopal Mukherjee, better known as ‘Gopal Patha’.
Infamous otherwise, he was inseparable from the city’s fraught history. Known during the Great Calcutta Killing for mobilising Hindu defence groups, Patha was a staunch follower of Goddess Kali. For him, worship and work were the same and he did not think twice before building Kali temples inside his meat shops. The daily puja in the temples continued on one side while the business of butchery went on the other.
Today, eight decades later, his grandson Shantanu Mukherjee continues the tradition - doing the family trade and worshipping Ma Kali . “Since my grandfather’s time, Maa Kali has been worshipped here daily. Puja is offered twice a day with rice, bananas, sweets, and batasa. Every Amavasya, a special ritual is performed. During Kaushiki Amavasya and Falharini Amavasya, a ram (male sheep) is sacrificed, as my grandfather did,” he says, his hands folded before the black-stone idol of Shyama Kali that Patha had installed.
The temple inside the shop is believed to have been built with soil and water brought from five sacred Peethas. Over the years, while Patha’s other shops located across Bowbazar, College Street, New Market, and Beleghata changed hands, this one, beside Gaza Park, remains the family’s last living legacy.
“Earlier, after the sacrifice, the meat was distributed among everyone as prasad. But now, with prices soaring, we do not do that. Instead, when someone buys meat, we give them a small portion of the sacrificial meat, maybe 250 grams with every kilo, as prasad,” recalls Shantanu.
On the eve of Kali Puja, a new idol is brought in, marking another year in an unbroken chain of devotion that began nearly 80 years ago.
For many, the idea of worshipping the goddess within a meat shop may seem too difficult to accept, but for the Mukherjee family, it represents Kolkata, a city which is known for its contradictions and coexistence. “People may find it strange, but for us, Maa Kali has always been here, with us in the shop, in our work, in our lives,” says Shantanu.
Now the entire puja has turned into a heritage act, where faith and undying devotion of one man reminds that, spirituality is often an individual’s beliefs - to each his/her own.
