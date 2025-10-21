ETV Bharat / offbeat

Meat Shop With A Difference: Kolkata’s 80-Year-Old Kali Puja That Continues Inside A Butcher Shop

Kolkata: Kolkata: Situated near Bhawanipur’s Gaza Park is a meat shop where amidst the aroma of fresh mutton and the clang of cleavers, a temple dedicated to Goddess Kali has been existing for years. It stands as a piece of heritage, and a lamp within has been burning since the days of Partition-era violence. This is Ma Kali Meat Shop, once owned by a revered figure of Kolkata’s turbulent 1946 - Gopal Mukherjee, better known as ‘Gopal Patha’.

Infamous otherwise, he was inseparable from the city’s fraught history. Known during the Great Calcutta Killing for mobilising Hindu defence groups, Patha was a staunch follower of Goddess Kali. For him, worship and work were the same and he did not think twice before building Kali temples inside his meat shops. The daily puja in the temples continued on one side while the business of butchery went on the other.

Meat Shop With A Difference: Kolkata’s 80-Year-Old Kali Puja Inside A Butcher Shop (ETV Bharat)

Today, eight decades later, his grandson Shantanu Mukherjee continues the tradition - doing the family trade and worshipping Ma Kali . “Since my grandfather’s time, Maa Kali has been worshipped here daily. Puja is offered twice a day with rice, bananas, sweets, and batasa. Every Amavasya, a special ritual is performed. During Kaushiki Amavasya and Falharini Amavasya, a ram (male sheep) is sacrificed, as my grandfather did,” he says, his hands folded before the black-stone idol of Shyama Kali that Patha had installed.