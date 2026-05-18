Matka Man And His Delhi Mission: The Story Of Alag Natrajan, Whose Water-Filled Earthen Pots Quench Thirst Of Thousands In Delhi
Originally from Bengaluru, Natarajan settled in London in his youth, before returning to India and adopting Delhi's streets for his mission. Read Wasim Firoz's report.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
New Delhi: For hapless commuters on Delhi's streets in the scorching summer, the sight of rows of earthenware pots, placed under trees along the capital's arterial Ring Road, is not only familiar, but also often a relief. But few know the fascinating story behind these pots, how they get filled without fail every day, and who is behind this. Here's the story of the man, who has preferred to live away from the headlines.
Originally from Bengaluru, Alag Natarajan is truly alag (different). In his youth, he traveled to London on a tourist visa to visit his sister, and stayed back. Over time, he established both a business and a family there, spending nearly 25 years of his life in the city.
It was only when he was diagnosed with intestinal cancer that his life took an entirely new turn. After emerging triumphant in his battle against the disease, he resolved to dedicate the rest of his days to serving others, and returned to India.
Natarajan’s first initiative, after he settled in Delhi, was to work on designing and building sturdy, improved cycle rickshaws. He also began extending support to orphanages and the homeless. Over time, he became a familiar sight in the city at langars (community meals) for the needy in Chandni Chowk, or while performing last rites for unclaimed bodies. Somewhere down the line, he also quietly began installing water-filled earthen pots at various locations across Delhi.
How It All Began
Natarajan recalled: "During the summer of 2014, I noticed a great many thirsty people wandering in the streets looking for water. In response, I initially installed a water cooler. That's when a friend suggested that placing traditional earthen pots would serve more people."
He added, "The matka (earthen pot) is deeply rooted in Indian culture. The water stored in it remains cool, and acquires a faint earthen aroma. And it requires no electricity to function. So, I began by placing water-filled matkas outside my home, which quickly gathered support from the public and various agencies. Gradually, the number of these pots grew to 100, and serve around 6,000 people every day."
He said that employees of Delhi Police, Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) and the PWD have provided significant assistance in his endeavour, identifying locations where large numbers of people need water in summers. "My objective is not merely to provide water; I want people to learn to help one another. If we offer water to a thirsty person or assist someone in need, that is the true essence of humanity."
Appreciation Of His Efforts
People from all walks of life appreciate Alag Natarajan's initiative. Arvind, a labourer who often drinks water from one of these pots, said, "We engage in strenuous physical labour throughout the day, which leaves us extremely thirsty. The cool water in these matkas provide us with immense relief. Working in the scorching summer heat is no easy feat, but the matkas make it somewhat bearable."
Another labourer, a woman named Kamlesh, said, "We earn our living through manual labour. During intense summer heat, water from these matkas offer us great relief." Another labourer, Rajesh, noted, "When we feel thirsty, we can easily find water right here. This arrangement is extremely convenient for us. Mr Natarajan’s work is truly commendable."
Pradeep Singh, a supervisor at a construction company, observed that these matkas are convenient for local labourers and artisans, as well passersby. "During the scorching summer months, people can easily access cool water here, which provides them with much-needed relief. In today's times, there are very few individuals who care so deeply for society. Mr Natarajan's work is truly commendable."