ETV Bharat / offbeat

Matka Man And His Delhi Mission: The Story Of Alag Natrajan, Whose Water-Filled Earthen Pots Quench Thirst Of Thousands In Delhi

New Delhi: For hapless commuters on Delhi's streets in the scorching summer, the sight of rows of earthenware pots, placed under trees along the capital's arterial Ring Road, is not only familiar, but also often a relief. But few know the fascinating story behind these pots, how they get filled without fail every day, and who is behind this. Here's the story of the man, who has preferred to live away from the headlines.

Originally from Bengaluru, Alag Natarajan is truly alag (different). In his youth, he traveled to London on a tourist visa to visit his sister, and stayed back. Over time, he established both a business and a family there, spending nearly 25 years of his life in the city.

It was only when he was diagnosed with intestinal cancer that his life took an entirely new turn. After emerging triumphant in his battle against the disease, he resolved to dedicate the rest of his days to serving others, and returned to India.

Natarajan’s first initiative, after he settled in Delhi, was to work on designing and building sturdy, improved cycle rickshaws. He also began extending support to orphanages and the homeless. Over time, he became a familiar sight in the city at langars (community meals) for the needy in Chandni Chowk, or while performing last rites for unclaimed bodies. Somewhere down the line, he also quietly began installing water-filled earthen pots at various locations across Delhi.

How It All Began

Natarajan recalled: "During the summer of 2014, I noticed a great many thirsty people wandering in the streets looking for water. In response, I initially installed a water cooler. That's when a friend suggested that placing traditional earthen pots would serve more people."