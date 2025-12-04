Marriage Called Off In Gaya Amid Allegations Around Dowry, Shortage Of Rasgullas
Guests from the two sides resorted to throwing chairs along with plates and glasses.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST
Gaya: A shortfall in Rasgullas being served to the guests and demand for dowry are alleged to be the reasons for a marriage being called off in Gaya.
The version from the groom's side is that the Varmala (exchange of garlands) ceremony had been carried out, and the guests had moved to the dining area to have their meals, when the caterers are said to have run out of Rasgullas.
This led to the angry diners breaking and throwing chairs, along with plates and glasses. The guests from the two sides got into a full-fledged fight, and the wedding of Pawan Kumar with Kavita Kumari was eventually called off.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage that has emerged from the wedding on November 29 shows the violence that the two sides resorted to and several people getting injured in the melee.
The bride’s father, Suresh Prasad of the area falling under Attari Police Station, disclosed that his daughter's marriage was arranged with Pawan Kumar of Hathiawan in Bodh Gaya. They had come to the hotel in Bakraur on November 29 as they were supposed to arrange.
"The wedding party had arrived at the hotel in Bakaraur from Hathiawan. The wedding rituals were underway. Meanwhile, the groom's side started demanding an additional dowry of Rs 2 lakh, which we opposed. After this, the groom's side started fighting, in which many people from our side were injured. We have filed a first information report (FIR) in this matter at the Bodh Gaya Police Station," he said.
The bride's family has alleged that they were chased and beaten on the streets. The marriage was broken off due to a dowry demand of Rs 2 lakh.
However, the groom’s side had a different story to tell. They claimed that there was a shortage of Rasgullas, which led to the bride's side getting enraged. The latter broke chairs, threw items around and resorted to fighting. The groom’s side has claimed that this led to a physical altercation between the two sides. They said that the incident was solely due to the lack of Rasgullas and that all the other allegations are false.
The groom’s side has stated that they are still ready to get the marriage solemnised, to which the bride’s party is not agreeing.
"The dispute over the shortage of Rasgullas escalated to such an extent that the girl's side called off the marriage. They are alleging that additional dowry demands were being made, which is false. An FIR has also been filed at the Bodh Gaya police station. We still want our son to marry the same girl, but the bride's side is not ready," said Mahendra Prasad, father of the groom
The groom's side has claimed that all the arrangements at the hotel in Bakraur were made by them.
An official at the Bodh Gaya Police Station stated, “This incident took place on November 29. We are investigating the matter with the help of the CCTV footage.”