ETV Bharat / offbeat

Marriage Called Off In Gaya Amid Allegations Around Dowry, Shortage Of Rasgullas

Gaya: A shortfall in Rasgullas being served to the guests and demand for dowry are alleged to be the reasons for a marriage being called off in Gaya.

The version from the groom's side is that the Varmala (exchange of garlands) ceremony had been carried out, and the guests had moved to the dining area to have their meals, when the caterers are said to have run out of Rasgullas.

This led to the angry diners breaking and throwing chairs, along with plates and glasses. The guests from the two sides got into a full-fledged fight, and the wedding of Pawan Kumar with Kavita Kumari was eventually called off.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage that has emerged from the wedding on November 29 shows the violence that the two sides resorted to and several people getting injured in the melee.

The bride’s father, Suresh Prasad of the area falling under Attari Police Station, disclosed that his daughter's marriage was arranged with Pawan Kumar of Hathiawan in Bodh Gaya. They had come to the hotel in Bakraur on November 29 as they were supposed to arrange.

"The wedding party had arrived at the hotel in Bakaraur from Hathiawan. The wedding rituals were underway. Meanwhile, the groom's side started demanding an additional dowry of Rs 2 lakh, which we opposed. After this, the groom's side started fighting, in which many people from our side were injured. We have filed a first information report (FIR) in this matter at the Bodh Gaya Police Station," he said.