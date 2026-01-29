ETV Bharat / offbeat

Manovikas Model: Skill Based Education Is Turning Disability Into Professional Excellence

New Delhi: Manovikas, a Delhi based organization, is working towards the rehabilitation of disabled children and making them self-reliant. Through this organization, the lives of thousands of children have been transformed. Many of these children have completed their education and become self-reliant by securing jobs.

Shubham, for instance, was a student of Manovikas with a speech disability. But he became self-reliant after completing a design course. Now he is working at Manovikas itself, providing his services to other children.

Shubham said, “I had many problems before. I couldn't speak at all. At Manovikas, I received extensive training, counselling and education. After that, my confidence increased significantly. I completed a design course here and am now working as a designer. I receive a salary for my work, and now I am even thinking about pursuing further studies. Manovikas has given my life a new direction.”

There are other children like Shubham who are living normal lives with their families and have become a support system for them, whereas initially, parents and society often considered such disabled children a burden, wondering how they would live their lives and who would take care of them.

ETV Bharat had an in-depth conversation with the founder of this organization, Alok Kumar Bhuvan, who set up Manovikas in 1997. ETV Bharat also spoke to the children who have received education and skill development from this organization and have become self-reliant.

Alok Kumar Bhuvan recalled how the idea came to him when he was in the eighth grade. He witnessed a mentally challenged child in his school being mistreated, and it struck him that he must do something so that such children would never have to face mistreatment.