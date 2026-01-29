Manovikas Model: Skill Based Education Is Turning Disability Into Professional Excellence
Manovikas reaches more than 200 children every day and works towards their holistic development.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Manovikas, a Delhi based organization, is working towards the rehabilitation of disabled children and making them self-reliant. Through this organization, the lives of thousands of children have been transformed. Many of these children have completed their education and become self-reliant by securing jobs.
Shubham, for instance, was a student of Manovikas with a speech disability. But he became self-reliant after completing a design course. Now he is working at Manovikas itself, providing his services to other children.
Shubham said, “I had many problems before. I couldn't speak at all. At Manovikas, I received extensive training, counselling and education. After that, my confidence increased significantly. I completed a design course here and am now working as a designer. I receive a salary for my work, and now I am even thinking about pursuing further studies. Manovikas has given my life a new direction.”
There are other children like Shubham who are living normal lives with their families and have become a support system for them, whereas initially, parents and society often considered such disabled children a burden, wondering how they would live their lives and who would take care of them.
ETV Bharat had an in-depth conversation with the founder of this organization, Alok Kumar Bhuvan, who set up Manovikas in 1997. ETV Bharat also spoke to the children who have received education and skill development from this organization and have become self-reliant.
Alok Kumar Bhuvan recalled how the idea came to him when he was in the eighth grade. He witnessed a mentally challenged child in his school being mistreated, and it struck him that he must do something so that such children would never have to face mistreatment.
“Then, in 1997, the organization Manovikas came into being. Gradually, children joined us, and our work began. We started contacting children with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and mental problems. We met their families. Initially, some children with disabilities joined us, and after counselling them, we determined what each child was capable of and what their interests were. That's how our journey began.’
“Today, more than 200 children study at Manovikas every day, and we reach over 2000 children throughout the month. We work towards their holistic development. In the approximately 29 years since 1997, Manovikas has reached about 2 million children, and of these, 25,000 children have completely overcome their learning disabilities, completed their education, and are now working and living normal lives with their families.”
More than 100 staff members work at Manovikas, including 29 special educators. Tanya, who received her education and skill training from Manovikas, became a special educator.
Today, Tanya herself is teaching about 20 children as a special educator. Tanya is fully skilled. She dedicates about 7 to 8 hours a day to Manovikas, and in return, we pay her a salary of about 20,000 rupees, which has made her financially independent.
Alok Kumar Bhuvan said, “Many children who completed their education here have also completed their special education courses and training here and are now providing their services to us.”