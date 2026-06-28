ETV Bharat / offbeat

Manokamna Register: Where Jotting Wishes Help In Recovery

Jaipur: Can serious illnesses be cured solely through therapy and strong medicines? Or does a patient’s determination and self-belief also play a role? The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) in Jaipur has a unique initiative in place where the patients pen down their desires in a Manokamna (Wish) Register, besides taking medications and therapy.

Along with medication and Panchakarma treatments, the Institute has incorporated faith, positive thinking and mental strength as integral components of treatment. The Manokamna Register was introduced around two years ago at the Bhomiyaji and Lord Dhanvantari temples on the hospital campus. It has become a symbol of hope for the patients and their families.

Head of Panchakarma Department Professor Gopesh Mangal claims that this unique initiative not only provides emotional and mental support to patients but also makes the entire treatment process more effective and holistic.

Manokamna Register: Where Jotting Wishes Help In Recovery (ETV Bharat)

“Patients record their prayers, wishes for recovery and positive feelings in this register. Some even return to the Institute after completing their treatment and express gratitude for the fulfilment of their wishes,” he said.

He said that Ayurveda isn't limited to physical illnesses but places equal importance on mental and emotional health. Sattvajaya therapy in Ayurveda is based on this principle. He explained that ‘Satva’ means mind whose primary objective is to strengthen and develop the ability to fight disease.