Manokamna Register: Where Jotting Wishes Help In Recovery
Jaipur's National Institute of Ayurveda has combined a positive mindset with traditional roots to create a model for promoting physical, mental and spiritual health.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Jaipur: Can serious illnesses be cured solely through therapy and strong medicines? Or does a patient’s determination and self-belief also play a role? The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) in Jaipur has a unique initiative in place where the patients pen down their desires in a Manokamna (Wish) Register, besides taking medications and therapy.
Along with medication and Panchakarma treatments, the Institute has incorporated faith, positive thinking and mental strength as integral components of treatment. The Manokamna Register was introduced around two years ago at the Bhomiyaji and Lord Dhanvantari temples on the hospital campus. It has become a symbol of hope for the patients and their families.
Head of Panchakarma Department Professor Gopesh Mangal claims that this unique initiative not only provides emotional and mental support to patients but also makes the entire treatment process more effective and holistic.
“Patients record their prayers, wishes for recovery and positive feelings in this register. Some even return to the Institute after completing their treatment and express gratitude for the fulfilment of their wishes,” he said.
He said that Ayurveda isn't limited to physical illnesses but places equal importance on mental and emotional health. Sattvajaya therapy in Ayurveda is based on this principle. He explained that ‘Satva’ means mind whose primary objective is to strengthen and develop the ability to fight disease.
He further stated that patients with serious or long-term illnesses often suffer from anxiety, stress and depression. If they receive spiritual and mental support along with the various Panchakarma procedures, the effectiveness of treatment increases manifold, he said.
Professor Mangal disclosed that the patients most often register their wishes for a speedy recovery, freedom from disease and complete health. Many find peace of mind by writing down their feelings during treatment.
A patient who underwent Panchakarma treatment for paralysis explained that chanting the name of Lord Dhanvantari and writing down their feelings brought peace and satisfaction to the mind.
Professor Mangal said his department offers approximately 40 procedures, including traditional therapies such as medicinal massage, Katibasti, Raktamokshana, Vamana, and Virechana. On average, 200 patients come here daily for treatment.
He emphasised that recovery does not depend solely on medications. “The patient's mental state plays a vital role in the treatment. If the patient remains optimistic and maintains his belief in recovery, the treatment's effects become even more positive,” he said.
He pointed out that the most beautiful aspect of this process is that it's not just a one-way prayer. When the patients recover fully with the treatment and their positive thinking, many of them return to the temples and record their wishes fulfilled in the Manokamna Register. He said that these positive experiences of the past patients significantly increase the confidence and willpower of new ones.
Professor Mangal pointed out that even modern medical science is now recognising that the placebo effect and a positive mindset can accelerate recovery. The NIA has combined this scientific truth with its traditional roots to create a model that provides harmonious treatment for physical, mental and spiritual health. The Manokamna Register is a living document of the patients' faith and hope. This initiative can serve as an inspiration for other Ayurvedic institutions to make treatment more holistic and humane.
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