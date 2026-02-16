ETV Bharat / offbeat

Manokamna Mahadev In Bihar: The ‘Shifting’ Shivalinga, Devotees Say, Moves One Inch Every Year

By Ratnesh Kumar

Gaya: A Shivalinga that stands unmoved by floods in the middle of the flowing waters of the Niranjana River, does move, but only with divine intervention, believe villagers of Ladu Dema in Bihar’s Gaya district. Witness to the process, they say the Shivalinga moves inch by inch every passing year and reaffirms their faith in Lord Shiva.

Known as Manokamna Mahadev, Chaturbhuj Mahadev and Budhwa Mahadev, the Shivalinga that has self-manifested since centuries has been one of the most significant spiritual places in the region. Located nearly 60 kilometres from Gaya town, the shrine rises on the riverbed and is worshipped round the year even while being submerged during floods.

Manokamna Mahadev In Bihar: The ‘Shifting’ Shivalinga Devotees Say Moves One Inch Every Year (ETV Bharat)

Seventy-year-old Kishori Tamoli, a former ward member of Dema Panchayat, says the movement of the Shivalinga is not hearsay, it is real and people can vouch for it. “This Shivalinga movement is nothing short of miraculous. People have been saying that the Shivalinga has shifted for a very long time and they have evidence to prove it,” he adds.

Villagers say their claim is based on regular measuring of the distance between the Shivalinga and a fixed stone on the riverbank using a yardstick.