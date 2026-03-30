ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha's Om Prakash Rath, His Views On Women Empowerment, National Recognition & Mann Ki Baat

Kendrapara: Many of us shy away from expressing our views on any issue of national importance either because we are not sure if our views will be acceptable or because we do not have much awareness about such subjects and fear to be ridiculed. But for 19-year-old Om Prakash Rath from Gopapur village in Cuttack district’s Nishchintkoili block, recognition came his way as one of the important voices emerging from rural India. And this recognition came from none other than the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat episode aired last Sunday.

His views and ideas on women empowerment made sense when he participated in a competitive quiz on the ‘My Bharat’ portal. "When I got to know that my views were mentioned by Modiji in Mann Ki Baat, it turned an ordinary day into an extraordinary milestone for me," says an elated Om Prakash.

Odisha's Om Prakash Rath, His Views On Women Empowerment, National Recognition & Mann Ki Baat (ETV Bharat)

On ‘My Bharat’ portal, Om Prakash participated in a competitive quiz where after answering 28 out of 32 questions correctly, he advanced to the next stage, which required writing on social issues. Drawing from his academic background in sociology and political science, he chose to write about women’s empowerment and development, a subject close to his heart.

His write-up highlighted issues like child marriage, gender discrimination and lack of grassroots education. Referring to regions like Gandhamardan in Kalahandi, he pointed out how early marriages continue to hinder girls’ progress and stressed the need for education, awareness and self-reliance among women.

“India's growth and development is dependent on how women are treated and empowered. So awareness plays a critical role at the grassroots level,” he says.

The only son of Ajay Kumar Rath, a government school teacher, and Nirupama Panda, an anganwadi worker, Om Prakash was raised largely at his maternal home in Kendrapara’s Ratadia Khandsahi panchayat area. Despite financial and logistical challenges, education remained central to his life. Currently he is pursuing degree at Barajananda Memorial College under Derabish block.