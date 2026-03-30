Odisha's Om Prakash Rath, His Views On Women Empowerment, National Recognition & Mann Ki Baat
Radhakanta Mohanty finds out how a rural Odisha student’s ideas on social reform and gender equality resonated nationally, shaping larger conversations on development and inclusivity.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Kendrapara: Many of us shy away from expressing our views on any issue of national importance either because we are not sure if our views will be acceptable or because we do not have much awareness about such subjects and fear to be ridiculed. But for 19-year-old Om Prakash Rath from Gopapur village in Cuttack district’s Nishchintkoili block, recognition came his way as one of the important voices emerging from rural India. And this recognition came from none other than the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat episode aired last Sunday.
His views and ideas on women empowerment made sense when he participated in a competitive quiz on the ‘My Bharat’ portal. "When I got to know that my views were mentioned by Modiji in Mann Ki Baat, it turned an ordinary day into an extraordinary milestone for me," says an elated Om Prakash.
On ‘My Bharat’ portal, Om Prakash participated in a competitive quiz where after answering 28 out of 32 questions correctly, he advanced to the next stage, which required writing on social issues. Drawing from his academic background in sociology and political science, he chose to write about women’s empowerment and development, a subject close to his heart.
His write-up highlighted issues like child marriage, gender discrimination and lack of grassroots education. Referring to regions like Gandhamardan in Kalahandi, he pointed out how early marriages continue to hinder girls’ progress and stressed the need for education, awareness and self-reliance among women.
“India's growth and development is dependent on how women are treated and empowered. So awareness plays a critical role at the grassroots level,” he says.
The only son of Ajay Kumar Rath, a government school teacher, and Nirupama Panda, an anganwadi worker, Om Prakash was raised largely at his maternal home in Kendrapara’s Ratadia Khandsahi panchayat area. Despite financial and logistical challenges, education remained central to his life. Currently he is pursuing degree at Barajananda Memorial College under Derabish block.
Consistently excelling academically, he topped both in school and during his Plus Two studies. As a school student, he used to cycle nearly eight kilometres daily from Anupada to Mallikeswar High School. "These journeys were not merely about reaching classrooms, they symbolised my deeper commitment to learning and growth. I actively participated in competitions ranging from general knowledge to arts and debate and earned laurels," he adds.
For Om Prakash, the biggest surprise was not what he wrote and how, but the recognition that followed. “I never thought my writing will have an impact and PM Modi will refer to me,” he says, still overwhelmed. “I first heard about it from my college and later the District Collector called to congratulate me. That’s when I knew my views must have resonated well,” he adds.
That was a moment of reckoning. The appreciation has not only boosted Om Prakash's morale but also inspired the young students from similar rural backgrounds.
However, this is not Om Prakash’s first brush with success. Over the years, he has won several awards in debate and academic contests at both school and state levels. His inclination towards writing, reading newspapers and staying socially aware has played a key role in shaping his perspective.
His family attributes his achievements to his discipline and curiosity. “We always encouraged him to read, think and understand society. Today, hearing his name from the Prime Minister fills us with pride,” says his father.
Interestingly, Om Prakash happens to be the third person from Kendrapara district to be featured in Mann Ki Baat. Earlier, environmentalist Bijay Kabi and grassroots innovator Kamala Maharana had found mention in the programme, bringing national attention to local efforts.
With Om Prakash’s inclusion, the district once again finds itself in the spotlight, this time through the voice of a young student advocating social change.
His journey is also a reminder that impactful ideas can emerge from the most unassuming corners. For now, the 19-year-old remains focused on his studies, but his no-holds-barred views on issues concerning the state and the nation has certainly paved the way for youngsters in the faraway rural landscape to sit up and express.
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