Manipur Startup Dianthe Wins Climate Innovation Award For Eco-Friendly Floral Products

Guwahati: From the serene hill slopes of Mao Taphou in Manipur’s Senapati district, a young woman’s entrepreneurship is transforming local biodiversity into a nationally recognised sustainable venture.

Thirty-three-year-old K. Chokhone, founder of Dianthe Private Limited, has pioneered an eco-friendly dry flower business that has rapidly gained traction across the country.

The company produces fully biodegradable dried floral products that retain their natural appearance for one to three years, offering an alternative to fresh and plastic flowers.

Established just three years ago, Dianthe has already been listed among India’s top five startups in 2023, earning the Climate Innovation Award for its sustainable practices and community-driven model.

Chokhone says, “Ninety percent of our flowers come from women farmers. We want our work to uplift the local community as much as it supports the business."