Manipur Startup Dianthe Wins Climate Innovation Award For Eco-Friendly Floral Products

Blooming success for K. Chokhone’s eco-friendly floral products and community empowerment
Published : November 29, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
Guwahati: From the serene hill slopes of Mao Taphou in Manipur’s Senapati district, a young woman’s entrepreneurship is transforming local biodiversity into a nationally recognised sustainable venture.
Thirty-three-year-old K. Chokhone, founder of Dianthe Private Limited, has pioneered an eco-friendly dry flower business that has rapidly gained traction across the country.
The company produces fully biodegradable dried floral products that retain their natural appearance for one to three years, offering an alternative to fresh and plastic flowers.
Established just three years ago, Dianthe has already been listed among India’s top five startups in 2023, earning the Climate Innovation Award for its sustainable practices and community-driven model.
Chokhone says, “Ninety percent of our flowers come from women farmers. We want our work to uplift the local community as much as it supports the business."
The origin of Dianthe dates back to the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021. With local flower farmers unable to reach markets, Chokhone began drying flowers and crafting bouquets as a way to support them. She shared her creations on social media, receiving an overwhelming response.
“Home décor has always been my hobby. That encouragement on social media gave me the confidence to start the company,” she recalls. Today, Dianthe employs five people directly and supports nearly 200 flower farmers in the Mao region.
Dianthe's products are now shipped to 18 states. The company participates in exhibitions in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and across the Northeast. Chokhone notes that customers are drawn to the durability of the flowers, which can last for years.
The enterprise has also undertaken notable projects, including floral installations at Imphal Airport.
Range of Products
Working with 20 to 30 varieties of flowers grown locally or collected from the wild, Dianthe produces - bridal bouquets, wrist corsages, hair accessories, flower baskets, custom home décor items, event décor pieces. Prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 10,000, depending on the design.
The Mao hills’ cool climate supports the growth of rare floral species. Chokhone says, “Some varieties we source from our region are not found elsewhere in India.” These include Cedrella seeds, Edelweiss daisy, Bunny tails, Statice, Ammobium and Celosia, which bring distinctive textures and colours to Dianthe’s creations.
Chokhone aims to take Mao’s native flowers to international markets. The business, which began with an investment of just Rs 10,000 to Rs. 20,000, recorded revenues of Rs 15 lakh in the last financial year.
She acknowledges the challenges posed by poor road connectivity and the ongoing conflict in Manipur, but she remains determined.
"Despite difficulties, we have to keep working. This enterprise is not only a business – it represents our community and our identity," she says.
