Residents Of The Mango Village Allow A Fruitful Partnership Between Fruits And Birds
Mango Village in Melghat follow the traditions of naturem allowing a symbiotic relationship between mango trees and wildlife. Reports Shashank Laware.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST|
Updated : May 13, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Amravati: There are a handful of villages in Amravati that stand out as exceptional examples of leading in forging symbiotic relationship trees and wildlife. There are 'mango villages', Amzhari, Khatkali, Memna, and Tetu in the remote Melghat region, have mango trees in full bloom. These villages are tucked away in the lap of the Satpura range and they can inspire the rest of the world with their example.
They are not tempted to the ripe juicy fruits and instead, leave it for the birds, across generations. Even their tiny tots don't throw stones to drop the fruits to eat them. The true distinction of these villages lies not merely in the abundance of mangoes, but in the indigenous culture that underpins it. The tribal communities here do not even touch the trees until the mangoes have fully ripened.
During the onset of summer, wildlife such as forest birds, monkeys, squirrels, and bears rely heavily on these mangoes for their sustenance. The sentiment preserved across generations in Melghat dictates that humans should partake of the fruits only after the forest and its inhabitants have been satiated.
No Mangoes Plucked Without Ritual Worship
Consequently, the primary right to these fruits belongs to nature and its creatures. The tribal residents here strictly follow a ritualistic worship ceremony before any mangoes are plucked from the trees. They consider eating mangoes before this ritual as inappropriate. The mango is viewed as a gift from the forest, and they believe, this divine bounty must be treated with reverence. This belief is deeply ingrained in the tribal communities of this region till this day.
Co-existence with the forest
The four villages—Amzhari, Khatkali, Memna, and Tetu—which fall under the jurisdiction of the Amzhari Group Gram Panchayat, which have a combined population of approximately 2000 residents. Mango trees have flourished in this region for centuries. However, over the last 15 to 20 years, with the assistance of the forest department, the tribal communities have taken proactive steps to leverage these mangoes as a means of enhancing their income.
As the mangoes have begun to usher in economic prosperity, the villagers have also taken the initiative to actively protect and conserve the mango trees growing within the forest. In these tribal cultures, they strictly prohibit cutting down of mango trees. On the contrary, many farmers are now actively planting new mango trees.
"Our village surroundings are encircled by mango trees. Currently, the mangoes on the trees are still raw. During this stage, the birds have the first claim to these fruits. We harvest these mangoes only after they have fully ripened. Prior to harvesting, a ritualistic worship ceremony is performed for the tree. We never pluck a mango without first performing this worship," Vishal Belsare, a resident of Khatkali, told ETV Bharat.
Gavran Goti Mangoes
The main variety of mangoes found in the forest of Melghat, is the Gavran Goti mango fruit. It is popular for its exceptional taste and is a juicy fruit. There is a significant demand for this mango variety in the market. Grown through natural methods, this mango has carved out a unique identity for itself, distinguished primarily by its distinct flavour. Large, mature Goti mango trees can be seen in abundance in the villages of Amzhari and Khatkali.
The other mango varieties found in the Melghat region are known by distinct names in the local Korku language. Chamoti Kasdekar, a resident of Amzhari, shared details regarding these diverse varieties, like the Langda Aam, Payri Aam, Ruku Aam, Kidku Aam, and Shibil Aam.
"We have mango trees on my farm. However, we do not harvest the mangoes until the worship ceremony has been performed. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in just a few days. There is a co-existence that is strictly practiced in their village along with the first rights of the wildlife before they harvest the mangoes," said Chamoti Kasdekar.
These mango villages of Melghat offer a living lesson on how human existence should be characterised not by conflict with nature, but by harmonious coexistence. In today's times, as the forests and green covers are facing depletion, this tribal village leads the way by following their age-old traditions that have helped in helping the forest grow.
"Fruits of our forest do not belong solely to humans. They have to be shared, and the first rights are that of animals and birds. This sentiment holds immense significance, particularly in the context of the environmental crises facing our world today. We follow a tradition which is carefully preserved within the tribal culture of Melghat," observed Ramesh Joshi, a resident of Melghat and a passionate nature lover.
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