ETV Bharat / offbeat

Residents Of The Mango Village Allow A Fruitful Partnership Between Fruits And Birds

Amravati: There are a handful of villages in Amravati that stand out as exceptional examples of leading in forging symbiotic relationship trees and wildlife. There are 'mango villages', Amzhari, Khatkali, Memna, and Tetu in the remote Melghat region, have mango trees in full bloom. These villages are tucked away in the lap of the Satpura range and they can inspire the rest of the world with their example.

They are not tempted to the ripe juicy fruits and instead, leave it for the birds, across generations. Even their tiny tots don't throw stones to drop the fruits to eat them. The true distinction of these villages lies not merely in the abundance of mangoes, but in the indigenous culture that underpins it. The tribal communities here do not even touch the trees until the mangoes have fully ripened.

During the onset of summer, wildlife such as forest birds, monkeys, squirrels, and bears rely heavily on these mangoes for their sustenance. The sentiment preserved across generations in Melghat dictates that humans should partake of the fruits only after the forest and its inhabitants have been satiated.

Mango Villages in Melghat allow symbiotic relationship between trees and wildlife (ETV Bharat)

No Mangoes Plucked Without Ritual Worship

Consequently, the primary right to these fruits belongs to nature and its creatures. The tribal residents here strictly follow a ritualistic worship ceremony before any mangoes are plucked from the trees. They consider eating mangoes before this ritual as inappropriate. The mango is viewed as a gift from the forest, and they believe, this divine bounty must be treated with reverence. This belief is deeply ingrained in the tribal communities of this region till this day.

Co-existence with the forest

The four villages—Amzhari, Khatkali, Memna, and Tetu—which fall under the jurisdiction of the Amzhari Group Gram Panchayat, which have a combined population of approximately 2000 residents. Mango trees have flourished in this region for centuries. However, over the last 15 to 20 years, with the assistance of the forest department, the tribal communities have taken proactive steps to leverage these mangoes as a means of enhancing their income.