ETV Bharat / offbeat

At 60, Mangaluru Entrepreneur To Embark on Solo Bike Expedition Across 38 Countries

Mangaluru: For many people, turning 60 is seen as a stage where most of life’s journey has already been completed. However, for Mangaluru-based entrepreneur and motorcycle enthusiast Sharath Kumar Ekkur, it marks the beginning of a new dream.

To celebrate his 60th year, Sharath is preparing for an extraordinary global motorcycle expedition that will take him across 38 countries on his Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The journey is scheduled to begin on May 31 from near St Aloysius Chapel in Mangaluru and is expected to continue for 5-6 months.

During the expedition, he expects to cover 35,000-45,000 km entirely on his motorcycle.

This will not be Sharath’s first international biking adventure. Nearly a year ago, he successfully completed a motorcycle tour across six Gulf countries: Oman, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. “That tour was a huge success and gave me the confidence to plan this much bigger journey,” Sharath said.

His upcoming route is far more ambitious. Starting from Mangaluru, he will travel through Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before entering Nepal. From there, he will ride through Tibet and China towards Central Asia, eventually crossing Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan before reaching Russia.

After spending a few days in Russia, Sharath plans to enter Europe through Latvia on July 22. He intends to travel across 29 European countries, including Poland, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Hungary and Belgium. According to him, the Europe leg alone may take more than two months.

Following the European tour, he will re-enter Turkey and continue towards Iraq and Iran. The return route will again pass through Turkey before heading to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Dubai and finally Oman, where the expedition will conclude. From Oman, the motorcycle will be shipped back to India while Sharath will return by flight.

Sharath said the most challenging part of the journey is entering China. While most countries permit Indian motorcycles using carnet documentation, China follows an entirely different system. Indian-registered motorcycles cannot be used directly there. Riders must obtain temporary local number plates, a Chinese driving licence and travel with a government-approved tour guide.