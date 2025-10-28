Mangalore Auto Driver Runs Long Distance Races To Take Forward His Son’s Sporting Spirit
Madhav Saripalla's son Dhanraj had injured himself while participating in a skating competition in China
Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST
Mangalore: It is a general tendency among the people that with age they tend to avoid doing physical labour that strains their body while citing lack of strength. But a 68-year-old autorickshaw driver is out to defy age and has been running long distances on a daily basis.
Madhav Saripalla can be seen running around 25 km daily. Hailing from Mangalore, he has participated in several long-distance runs dedicating the effort to his specially abled son Dhanraj Saripalla. Till date he has run more than a hundred ‘marathons’ as the long-distance runs are referred to in the local parlance.
Madhav has been running an auto rickshaw from the Kadri Auto Stand ever since he began this vocation way back in 1985. His son Dhanraj used to be a skater who had won several competitions till he got injured while competing in an event in China. He had to give up sports while facing his disability.
But his father came forward to set an example and took to running long distance to take forward his son’s sporting spirit. In the last 14 years, Madhav has been participating in the marathons that are organized across the various districts of Karnataka. He had started by participating in a 21 km race that was organized in 2011 at Yedapadavu.
Presently he is preparing for the 'Mangalore Marathon 2025' that will feature the participants covering a distance of 32 km on November 9. Madhav has overcome several obstacles in his life but his never say die attitude has helped him prevail over everything. He has a daughter named Nandini who is also a specially-abled person.
In 2018, Madhav had to sell his auto rickshaw to arrange for her wedding. Earlier in 2007, a part of his house had collapsed which he managed to rebuild in 2017 with the help of donations. He presently drives an electric auto and manages to earn around Rs 800 per day.
Meanwhile Dhanraj has managed to secure a job for himself as an office assistant under the sports quota. Speaking about his running endeavour, Madhav said, "My son participated in a competition held in China where he injured his hand and could not continue skating as he became physically challenged. That's why I decided to run while taking forward his inclination towards sports. This has improved my health also."
Seeing the determination and zeal in Madhav, a doctor couple Professor (Dr) Anupama Rao of Yenepoya Hospital and Professor (Dr) Raghavendra Rao of AJ Hospital have been supporting him in his long distance runs in various ways including paying his registration fees.
