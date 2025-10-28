ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mangalore Auto Driver Runs Long Distance Races To Take Forward His Son’s Sporting Spirit

Mangalore: It is a general tendency among the people that with age they tend to avoid doing physical labour that strains their body while citing lack of strength. But a 68-year-old autorickshaw driver is out to defy age and has been running long distances on a daily basis.

Madhav Saripalla can be seen running around 25 km daily. Hailing from Mangalore, he has participated in several long-distance runs dedicating the effort to his specially abled son Dhanraj Saripalla. Till date he has run more than a hundred ‘marathons’ as the long-distance runs are referred to in the local parlance.

Madhav has been running an auto rickshaw from the Kadri Auto Stand ever since he began this vocation way back in 1985. His son Dhanraj used to be a skater who had won several competitions till he got injured while competing in an event in China. He had to give up sports while facing his disability.

But his father came forward to set an example and took to running long distance to take forward his son’s sporting spirit. In the last 14 years, Madhav has been participating in the marathons that are organized across the various districts of Karnataka. He had started by participating in a 21 km race that was organized in 2011 at Yedapadavu.