Mancherial’s Sandesh Gupta Cycles Towards 17 Shakti Peethas With An Animal Welfare Message
Sandesh Gupta’s planned 20,000-km cycling pilgrimage connects 17 Shakti Peethas with efforts to feed roadside animals and promote animal welfare and nature conservation nationwide.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Mancherial (Telangana): Sandesh Gupta’s cycling pilgrimage is not always about temple visits. His purpose is far more weighing than just prayers. Sometimes, he looks after an animal by the roadside who needs treatment and food. At other times, he finds one killed in an accident and takes it upon himself to bury it. His concern for the voiceless creatures is evident from the way he carries supplies to fend for animals while he travels across 20,000 kilometres.
The Mancherial resident has set out to visit 17 Shakti Peethas, combining his devotion with the cause of caring for animals. The founder of Friends Animal Trust, which undertakes animal welfare and social service activities, Sandesh is taking that work beyond his home district, speaking to people about protecting animals and nature and looking after their own well-being.
His proposed itinerary stretches over 300 days, although he knows that completing it could take more than a year. For now, he takes small distances meeting people and creating awareness about animal welfare. "There are a lot of people who are willing to help," Sandesh acknowledges.
Since leaving the Mancherial district headquarters on the 20th of last month, Sandesh has cycled around 2,000 kilometres through three states. Along the way, he has visited Shakti Peethas and other prominent temples, using the journey to share his message with those he meets.
This is his second cycling expedition built around a pilgrimage. Earlier, he visited all 12 Jyotirlingas across different states, completing the journey in separate phases. This time, he wants to remain on the road until he has covered the entire route.
"I know that this tour will keep me away from family for months. And I also know that I need to carry the supplies for the animals to cover the entire pilgrimage. So I am prepared," he adds.
Sandesh says the response has been encouraging. Volunteers and local residents in the states he has travelled through have offered support, helping him continue his journey. "The conversations at each stop give me an opportunity to explain why animal welfare, care for nature and personal well-being are an important part of this mission," he asserts.
Though much of the route still has not been covered, Sandesh is steadfast in his mission and continues to make time for the animals along the road, the care he hopes will inspire others to do the same long after his expedition is completed.
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