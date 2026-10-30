ETV Bharat / offbeat

Mancherial’s Sandesh Gupta Cycles Towards 17 Shakti Peethas With An Animal Welfare Message

Mancherial’s Sandesh Gupta Cycles Towards 17 Shakti Peethas With An Animal Welfare Message ( ETV Bharat )

Mancherial (Telangana): Sandesh Gupta’s cycling pilgrimage is not always about temple visits. His purpose is far more weighing than just prayers. Sometimes, he looks after an animal by the roadside who needs treatment and food. At other times, he finds one killed in an accident and takes it upon himself to bury it. His concern for the voiceless creatures is evident from the way he carries supplies to fend for animals while he travels across 20,000 kilometres.

The Mancherial resident has set out to visit 17 Shakti Peethas, combining his devotion with the cause of caring for animals. The founder of Friends Animal Trust, which undertakes animal welfare and social service activities, Sandesh is taking that work beyond his home district, speaking to people about protecting animals and nature and looking after their own well-being.

Mancherial’s Sandesh Gupta Cycles Towards 17 Shakti Peethas With An Animal Welfare Message (ETV Bharat) His proposed itinerary stretches over 300 days, although he knows that completing it could take more than a year. For now, he takes small distances meeting people and creating awareness about animal welfare. "There are a lot of people who are willing to help," Sandesh acknowledges. Since leaving the Mancherial district headquarters on the 20th of last month, Sandesh has cycled around 2,000 kilometres through three states. Along the way, he has visited Shakti Peethas and other prominent temples, using the journey to share his message with those he meets. This is his second cycling expedition built around a pilgrimage. Earlier, he visited all 12 Jyotirlingas across different states, completing the journey in separate phases. This time, he wants to remain on the road until he has covered the entire route.