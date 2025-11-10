ETV Bharat / offbeat

Malkangiri’s ‘Mother In Uniform’ Constable Rajani Majhi Wins Hearts With Her Act Of Compassion

On Sunday, Rajani Majhi, a police constable on duty at the RI and Amin recruitment examination centre in Malkangiri held the baby all through the examination and took care till the mother of the child Bhairavi Mandal completed the exam paper. The child too did not cry being comforted by Rajani, herself a mother of a three-year-old baby.

Malkangiri: Among the candidates getting inside an exam centre, sat a young mother torn between duty and desperation. She was trying to breast-feed her 45-day-old infant, who would not stop crying. And the thought of missing the long-awaited recruitment test was making her restless, emotional. Just then, a woman in khaki stepped forward and held the child thus allowing the mother to appear the test without botheration.

After the video of Rajani with the child in arms was shared by some onlooker, it went viral garnering appreciation from many quarters including the Odisha Police. Immediately, they put out a post on X appreciating the constable's empathetic handling of the incident without compromising on her duty in uniform.

"It never struck me that I am doing something great. I am a mother and could see another trying to handle her child outside the exam centre. I understood her mental state. I told her I would care for the baby till she appears the exam and comes out and I did that. I wanted her to focus on the test," said Rajani.

Malkangiri’s ‘Mother In Uniform’ Constable Rajani Majhi Wins Hearts With Her Act Of Compassion (ETV Bharat)

Apart from her colleagues, Rajani was congratulated by people who heaped praises on her heart-warming gesture. "The woman wanted to appear in the exam and qualify so that she can become empowered and financially independent. But the mother in her was stopping her from leaving the child with anyone. I think as police or human being, we should all stand by people when they are in trouble. I did that and am happy Bhairabi could sit for the exams," explained Rajani.