ETV Bharat / offbeat

108 Lamps And A Night Of Prayer: At Bengal’s Makrapara Kali Temple, Bhutan Helps Keep The Lights On

108 Lamps And A Night Of Prayer: At Bengal’s Makrapara Kali Temple, Bhutan Helps Keep The Lights On ( ETV Bharat )

Alipurduar: Achintya Pal had heard about the Kali temple at Makrapara long before he climbed its 51 steps. His in-laws had made a vow to the Goddess there. When it was fulfilled, he made the journey himself to offer prayers.

“I had heard about this temple from many people. I have come to offer prayers for the first time as my wish got fulfilled,” says Pal.

Other families come to the shrine with vows of their own. Some live in nearby tea garden areas, while others travel from Bhutan and Nepal. At the foot of the temple staircase, each begins the same ascent. The 51 steps are a tribute to the 51 Sati Pithas, the sacred sites associated with Goddess Sati. At the top, the Mother is worshipped as Dakshinakalika. The shrine stands on Makrapara Tea Estate land in Lankapara village, in the Madarihat-Birpara block of West Bengal’s Alipurduar district. It is at the ‘zero point’ of the India-Bhutan border, with the Bhutanese town of Gomtu lying to its west. In 1950, residents of Makrapara and traders from Bhutan began the Kali Puja here together. The electricity that illuminates the shrine comes from just across the border, from Bhutan. Seventy-six years later, a grandson of the temple’s first priest conducts the worship and families on both sides of the border still take part in the preparations. A night of prayer and offerings Temple priest Sandip Chakraborty explains why the climb is part of the visit. “The 51 steps hold special significance as a tribute and mark of respect to the 51 ‘Sati Pithas’ (sacred sites associated with Goddess Sati). Here, the Goddess is worshipped in the form of ‘Dakshinakalika’. This tradition of worship began in 1950. My grandfather was the first priest of the temple and now, the third generation of our family is carrying out these duties. The temple was established during the time of Charucharan Sanyal from Jalpaiguri,” Chakraborty says.