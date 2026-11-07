108 Lamps And A Night Of Prayer: At Bengal’s Makrapara Kali Temple, Bhutan Helps Keep The Lights On
At Makrapara Kali Temple on the India-Bhutan border, devotees climb 51 steps to pray to Dakshinakalika, as Bhutan helps illuminate the shrine for Kali Puja.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Alipurduar: Achintya Pal had heard about the Kali temple at Makrapara long before he climbed its 51 steps. His in-laws had made a vow to the Goddess there. When it was fulfilled, he made the journey himself to offer prayers.
“I had heard about this temple from many people. I have come to offer prayers for the first time as my wish got fulfilled,” says Pal.
Other families come to the shrine with vows of their own. Some live in nearby tea garden areas, while others travel from Bhutan and Nepal. At the foot of the temple staircase, each begins the same ascent. The 51 steps are a tribute to the 51 Sati Pithas, the sacred sites associated with Goddess Sati. At the top, the Mother is worshipped as Dakshinakalika.
The shrine stands on Makrapara Tea Estate land in Lankapara village, in the Madarihat-Birpara block of West Bengal’s Alipurduar district. It is at the ‘zero point’ of the India-Bhutan border, with the Bhutanese town of Gomtu lying to its west. In 1950, residents of Makrapara and traders from Bhutan began the Kali Puja here together.
The electricity that illuminates the shrine comes from just across the border, from Bhutan.
Seventy-six years later, a grandson of the temple’s first priest conducts the worship and families on both sides of the border still take part in the preparations.
A night of prayer and offerings
Temple priest Sandip Chakraborty explains why the climb is part of the visit. “The 51 steps hold special significance as a tribute and mark of respect to the 51 ‘Sati Pithas’ (sacred sites associated with Goddess Sati). Here, the Goddess is worshipped in the form of ‘Dakshinakalika’. This tradition of worship began in 1950. My grandfather was the first priest of the temple and now, the third generation of our family is carrying out these duties. The temple was established during the time of Charucharan Sanyal from Jalpaiguri,” Chakraborty says.
The worship begins in the morning on Kali Puja. The Chandi Path, a recitation in praise of the Goddess and other prescribed rituals continue through the night. One offering is reserved for this day alone. A dish prepared with Boal fish is presented to the Mother as bhog. As part of the worship, 108 earthen lamps are lit.
At night, the priest also offers a pair of green coconuts, known as jora dab. The offering took the place of animal sacrifice, a practice the temple discontinued seven years ago. The coconuts are now offered in accordance with scriptural guidelines.
Chakraborty says devotees come from Madarihat, Kalchini, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Rangamati, Dhumpara, Banarhat and Nagrakata. Buddhist devotees from Bhutan have prayed at the shrine for years, and visitors travel from Paro, Thimphu, Gelephu and Tsirang. Some come from as far as Kathmandu and Pokhara in Nepal. They make the climb to ask for the Mother’s blessings, make a vow or give thanks for one fulfilled.
The lights that Gomtu keeps on
The earthen lamps are lit for the night’s worship. A cement factory in Gomtu in Bhutan supplies power free of charge to the temple throughout the year. It runs the temple’s lights and fans and powers the festive lighting for Kali Puja and Diwali. Residents of Bhutan also provide the materials needed to paint and repair the shrine ahead of Kali Puja. This year, they have covered the cost of the renovation materials and festive illumination.
“The Puja is organized every year under the management of the Makrapara Tea Estate authorities. Preparations, including painting the temple, are carried out for the occasion. The temple is equipped with numerous lights and fans during Kali Puja. Receiving free electricity from Bhutan greatly facilitates the management of the temple,” says Kishore Parvin, president of the temple committee.
For Anwesha Bhowmik, who came from Farakka, that closeness was one of the things that stayed with her on her first visit. “This is my first time at this temple, and I am truly delighted. I am particularly impressed by the atmosphere along the India-Bhutan border and the wonderful bond between the people of the two nations.”
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